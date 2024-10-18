عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner Holds Citizen Reception In Baku

Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner Holds Citizen Reception In Baku


10/18/2024 4:02:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, held a reception for citizens in Baku, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Ombudsman addressed individual concerns, providing immediate resolutions where possible. Issues requiring further investigation were noted and will be referred to the appropriate state institutions in compliance with existing legislation.

In addition to direct consultations, legal advice was provided to the attendees.

The Ombudsman's Office also highlighted the availability of its 24/7 916 Call Centre, along with e-mail, mail, fax, and social media channels, which ensure efficient and flexible communication for addressing citizen concerns.

MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108794329


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search