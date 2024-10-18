Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner Holds Citizen Reception In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, held a reception for citizens in Baku, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Ombudsman addressed individual concerns, providing immediate resolutions where possible. Issues requiring further investigation were noted and will be referred to the appropriate state institutions in compliance with existing legislation.

In addition to direct consultations, advice was provided to the attendees.

The Ombudsman's Office also highlighted the availability of its 24/7 916 Call Centre, along with e-mail, mail, fax, and social media channels, which ensure efficient and flexible communication for addressing citizen concerns.