Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner Holds Citizen Reception In Baku
10/18/2024 4:02:53 AM
The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, held a reception for citizens in Baku,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the Ombudsman addressed individual concerns,
providing immediate resolutions where possible. Issues requiring
further investigation were noted and will be referred to the
appropriate state institutions in compliance with existing
legislation.
In addition to direct consultations, legal advice was provided
to the attendees.
The Ombudsman's Office also highlighted the availability of its
24/7 916 Call Centre, along with e-mail, mail, fax, and social
media channels, which ensure efficient and flexible communication
for addressing citizen concerns.
