Energy Minister Highlights Rapid Progress In Green Energy Dev't & Improved Global Ranking

Azerbaijan is rapidly advancing on the "green energy" path, and this is an irreversible process.

Energy Parviz Shahbazov stated this in an article published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Azernews reports.

"In the coming years, the production and export dynamics of electricity will be significantly shaped by energy sources. For this, all necessary conditions are in place, including abundant potential, a state policy prioritizing the development of 'green energy' types and their transportation to global markets, a new legal framework, and cooperation with international investors."

The minister noted that by 2027, eight industrial-scale solar-wind power plants with a combined capacity of around 2 GW will be built and connected to the grid, supported by foreign and domestic investments totaling 2.8 billion US dollars.

"The implementation of these plans demonstrates that Azerbaijan is moving swiftly along the path of 'green energy,' and this is an irreversible process. It is no coincidence that this point was also highlighted in the World Economic Forum's report 'Promoting an Effective Energy Transition 2023.' The report states that Azerbaijan will improve its regulatory environment, and due to its aggressive efforts in preparing for the transition and enhancing infrastructure, it has risen to 32nd place with an energy transition index of 62 among 120 countries," the minister emphasized.