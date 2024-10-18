Energy Minister Highlights Rapid Progress In Green Energy Dev't & Improved Global Ranking
Azerbaijan is rapidly advancing on the "green energy" path, and
this is an irreversible process.
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated this in an article
published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Azernews
reports.
"In the coming years, the production and export dynamics of
electricity will be significantly shaped by renewable energy
sources. For this, all necessary conditions are in place, including
abundant potential, a state policy prioritizing the development of
'green energy' types and their transportation to global markets, a
new legal framework, and cooperation with international
investors."
The minister noted that by 2027, eight industrial-scale
solar-wind power plants with a combined capacity of around 2 GW
will be built and connected to the grid, supported by foreign and
domestic investments totaling 2.8 billion US dollars.
"The implementation of these plans demonstrates that Azerbaijan
is moving swiftly along the path of 'green energy,' and this is an
irreversible process. It is no coincidence that this point was also
highlighted in the World Economic Forum's report 'Promoting an
Effective Energy Transition 2023.' The report states that
Azerbaijan will improve its regulatory environment, and due to its
aggressive efforts in preparing for the transition and enhancing
infrastructure, it has risen to 32nd place with an energy
transition index of 62 among 120 countries," the minister
emphasized.
