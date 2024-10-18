Kuwait Amir Representatives Leaves Brussels After 1St GCC-EU Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad left the Belgian capital Brussels on Friday after attending the first GCC-EU Summit. Kuwaiti Ambassador to Belgium and head of the country's missions to the EU and Ambassador Nawaf Al-Enezi and embassy staff saw His Highness the Prime Minister and his delegation off. (end) gta

