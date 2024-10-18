عربي


Kuwait Amir Representatives Leaves Brussels After 1St GCC-EU Summit


10/18/2024 4:01:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah left the Belgian capital Brussels on Friday after attending the first GCC-EU Summit.
Kuwaiti Ambassador to Belgium and head of the country's diplomatic missions to the EU and NATO Ambassador Nawaf Al-Enezi and embassy staff saw His Highness the Prime Minister and his delegation off. (end)
