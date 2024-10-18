Kuwait Moi: Police Arrests 23 Suspects In Position Of 42 Kg Narcotics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The of Interior arrested on Friday 23 suspects in position of 42 kilograms of narcotics and 9,000 hallucinogen and cash.

A MoI statement indicated that the suspects confessed to the possession of the illicit material, which they were planning to use and sell, adding that they would be referred to authorities for due process.

It affirmed that the recent arrest continued the law forces effort to prevent the spread of narcotics and illicit materials within society. (end)

