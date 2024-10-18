Fluminense Triumphs In Rio Derby, Flamengo Tastes First Defeat Under Filipe Luís

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fluminense secured a victory against Flamengo in the Rio de Janeiro derby on Thursday night at Maracanã Stadium.



The match, part of the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, saw Fluminense break their winless streak against Rio rivals in 2024.



Goals from Lima and Jhon Arias propelled the Tricolor to success, ending an eight-game winless run against Flamengo. The win boosted Fluminense to 15th place in the league table with 33 points.



Flamengo, meanwhile, remained in fourth position with 51 points. This loss might widen the gap between Flamengo and the league leaders, Botafogo and Palmeiras, who are yet to play their matches this round.



The first half of the Fla-Flu derby was lively, with both teams creating scoring opportunities. Fluminense attempted to surprise their opponents with high pressing early on.







However, Flamengo soon turned the tables and applied more pressure on Fluminense's defense. Flamengo nearly scored in the 12th minute when Alcaraz's cross shot hit the post.

A Key Victory in the Brazilian Championship

Fluminense goalkeeper Fábio was fortunate to deflect the rebound for a corner. Despite Flamengo's dominance, Fluminense had the best chance to score before halftime.



A penalty was awarded after VAR review, but Ganso's spot-kick was saved by Rossi. Fluminense came out stronger in the second half.



Lima opened the scoring in the 49th minute, finishing a well-crafted move initiated by Ganso. Ten minutes later, Arias doubled Fluminense's lead with a first-time shot from Martinelli's cross.



Flamengo's coach Filipe Luís made substitutions to change the game's dynamics. However, Fluminense managed to control the tempo and held on to their lead despite late pressure from Flamengo.



This victory is crucial for Fluminense in their fight against relegation. For Flamengo, it marks their first defeat under Filipe Luís's management.



The result adds excitement to the Brazilian Championship as the season progresses. Flamengo will face Corinthians in a crucial Copa do Brasil semifinal on Sunday.



Fluminense's next match is a rescheduled league game against Athletico-PR on Tuesday. Both teams will look to build on this match as they continue their campaigns in multiple competitions.

MENAFN18102024007421016031ID1108794275