Ducommun Incorporated Celebrates 175Th Anniversary By Ringing The Closing Bell At The New York Stock Exchange

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) ("Ducommun" or the"Company"), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, proudly celebrated its 175th anniversary as the oldest continuously operating company in California by ringing the Closing Bell at the New York on Friday, October 11, 2024.



Since taking over in January of 2017, Ducommun's current management team led the Company to a record level of revenue in 2023 and has more than tripled the capitalization of the Company. To honor the 175th anniversary, Ducommun's Chairman, President and CEO, Stephen G. Oswald, rang the Closing Bell alongside its board of directors and corporate officers, with family members and friends in attendance.

“We were thrilled to be able to celebrate this remarkable milestone honoring not only our illustrious history but also the hard work and commitment of all those who have been a part of this 175-year long journey,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.“We also look forward to a bright future ahead by continuing to execute on our Vision 2027 strategy as we remain relentless in our pursuit of building value for all shareholders.”

In ringing the Closing Bell and in the spirit of innovation and community, Ducommun looks forward to continuing to be a significant contributor to the aerospace and defense industry, driving shareholder value and making a difference for all stakeholders.

Join us in the celebration by watching the bell ringing ceremony here .

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements about its Vision 2027 strategy and similar expressions that concern Ducommun's intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those factors disclosed under“Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer,