This report discusses the power market structure of India and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035.

Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.

Scope



Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy



Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 India to achieve 500GW non fossil capacity target two years late in 2032.

1.2 Electricity consumption to grow at a consistent rate.

2 Introduction

2.1 India Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance

3 India Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis

4 India Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals



Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023 Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 India Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

5 India Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Electricity Act of 2003



National Electricity Policy (NEP, 2022) National Electricity Policy (NEP, 2021)

5.5 Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

5.6 National Renewable Energy Act, 2015

5.7 Cross Border Power Trade Regulation, 2020

5.8 Cross Border Electricity Trade, 2021

5.9 Scheme for Supply of Round-The-Clock (RTC) Renewable Energy

5.10 National Action Plan on Climate Change

State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC)

5.11 Amendments in National Tariff Policy

5.12 Renewable Energy Certificates



REC Amendment 2021 REC Amendment 2022

5.13 Memorandum- "Make in India" for Local Content in Renewable Energy Products

5.14 Memorandum-Quality of Solar Modules

5.15 National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy

5.16 National Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects

5.17 Quality Control Manual for Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Systems and Solar PV Water Pumping Systems

5.18 Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM)

5.19 Green Energy Corridor

5.20 Interstate Transmission Network System (ISTS)-Connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects

5.21 Extension on Waiver of Inter-State Transmission Charges

5.22 Union Budget Allocation



2023-2024 2022-2023

5.23 National Hydrogen Mission

5.24 Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana (PMSY)

5.25 Renewable Energy Auctions

Auction Analysis

5.26 Feed-in-Tariffs.



Small Hydro

Bioenergy

Solar Power Wind Power

5.27 Support for Renewable Energy, India



Support for Solar Power

Support for Wind Power

Support for Biopower Support for Small Hydropower

6 India Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

7 India Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading

8 India Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 NTPC Ltd



Company Overview

Business Description SWOT Overview

8.2 Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd

8.3 Tata Power Co Ltd

8.4 Adani Power Ltd

9 Appendix

