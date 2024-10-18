Biden In Germany, Discussions With Officials On Mideast, Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin on Friday received by German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Discussions on Ukraine and Mideast developments are expected with German officials.

A statement by the Bellevue Palace indicated that an official reception ceremony was held in honor of Biden who was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Germany.

According to a German press statement, the reception would be followed by a meeting with with Olaf Scholz -- the German Chancellor -- where discussions would focus on the war in Ukraine as well as the alarming developments in the Middle East.

Biden's program would include a quartet meeting with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (end)

