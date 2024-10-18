Discover The KONAN (KONAN Of Kaspa) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that KONAN (KONAN of Kaspa) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The KONAN/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs). Keep an eye out for the upcoming schedule for deposits, trading, and withdrawals.









About KONAN (KONAN of Kaspa)

$KONAN of Kaspa is more than just a meme coin; it represents a tribute to a heroic military dog who has gained international recognition for bravery and service. This token encapsulates values of loyalty, unity, and peace, aiming to drive positive change worldwide. Launched with a 100% Fair Launch model, $KONAN ensures no pre-sales, team allocations, or special privileges, allowing every community member to have an equal stake and voice.

As a community-driven token, $KONAN thrives on decentralized governance, putting decisions in the hands of its holders. Built on Kaspa's Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, the token benefits from fast, secure, and scalable transactions, aligning with the ethos of decentralization. Kaspa's PoW foundation not only ensures network security but also facilitates an energy-efficient, trustless environment for users to interact freely.

This listing on XT Exchange presents a valuable opportunity for KONAN and its community to reach a broader audience and increase its visibility within the cryptocurrency space. By joining XT, KONAN is set to bring its innovative approach and community-focused spirit to an even larger platform.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the listing:

"We're excited to welcome $KONAN to our platform, as it reflects a unique combination of innovation, community spirit, and social impact. We believe that the values $KONAN embodies will resonate with our users, and we look forward to supporting this project's vision of making a meaningful difference."

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers various trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

