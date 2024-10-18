Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr447m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during the period from October 6-10, reached QR406,621,153, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR40,911,782.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, a residential complex, hotel apartments, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Dhaayen, Al Rayyan, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, and Al Wakrah, in addition to areas such as the Pearl, Al Kharayej, Dafna 60, Legtaifiya, and Rawdat Egdaim.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period of Sept. 29 until October 3 reached QR381,997,903.

The real estate sector in the State of Qatar is distinguished by factors that makes it on of the leaders of global competitiveness indicators and the most attractive for ownership and benefit in the region.