Egyptian, Iranian Fms Discussed Regional Developments, Warning Against Wider War

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 18 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, and his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, yesterday, discussed in Cairo, the evolving situations in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and the Red Sea, stressing the necessity of preventing the region from sliding into a broader war.

Abdelatty underscored“the urgent need for achieving an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, for containing the catastrophic humanitarian condition and reaching a formula for restoring regional stability and security,” said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

He reiterated Egypt's position on the developments in the Red Sea and the importance of respecting maritime navigation freedom, while expressing full rejection of any moves that harm the sovereignty of Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi held talks with Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Wednesday evening, after visiting Amman, where he held talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

Egypt is the eighth leg of Araghchi's regional tour that started last week and included Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman.

Iranian leaders have repeatedly called for unity among Muslim countries, to counter Israel's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

On Oct 1, Iran launched approximately 180 missiles at Israel, describing the attack as retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and senior Iranian commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as, Israel's increased“malicious acts” against Lebanon and Palestinian territories, which it alleges are supported by the U.S.– NNN-MENA