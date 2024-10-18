Bio-Implants Global Market 2024 To Reach $191.3 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The bio-implants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $116.28 billion in 2023 to $128.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population and chronic diseases, rise in surgical procedures, increased life expectancy, regulatory support and standards.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bio-Implants Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bio-implants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $191.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customization and personalization, growth in minimally invasive procedures, shift towards regenerative medicine, remote monitoring and telemedicine, supportive regulatory environment.

Growth Driver Of The Bio-Implants Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to drive the bio-implant market going forward. Chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and arthritis refer to medical conditions that persist for a year or longer, require continuous medical care, and restrict everyday activities. The bio-implants are used in managing and monitoring chronic conditions by reducing the mortality rate caused by chronic diseases.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Bio-Implants Market Share?

Key players in the market include Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Victrex plc, Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Exactech Inc., Osprey Medical Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, aap Implantate AG, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, LivaNova PLC, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Terumo Corporation.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Bio-Implants Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the bio-implants market are launching new Implants, such as the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implants, to advance the standard of care for patients. The REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant is a collagen-based solution that supports the body's natural healing response by facilitating the growth of new tendon-like tissue.

How Is The Global Bio-Implants Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cardiovascular Implants, Dental Implants, Spinal Bio-Implants, Orthopaedic Implants, Ophthalmic Implants, Other Types

2) By Material: Metallic, Ceramic, Polymer, Biological

3) By Origin: Allograft, Autograft, Xenograft, Synthetic

4) By End-User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Hospital, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Bio-Implants Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bio-Implants Market Definition

Bio implants are prosthesis or artificial medical devices that replace missing tissues and supports a damaged biological structure to improve biological functions of the body and are made up of material obtained of human or animal origin or biosynthetic materials. The bio-implants are used to assist and regularize human physiological functions.

Bio-Implants Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global bio-implants market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Bio-Implants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bio-implants market size, bio-implants market drivers and trends, bio-implants market major players and bio-implants market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

