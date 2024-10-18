Serdes Market To Reach $2.7 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 13.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global SerDes is experiencing growth due to rise in demand for high-speed data transmission, expansion of data centers and cloud computing, advancement in communication technologies, growth in the automotive industry, and surge in complexity of electronic devices. Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " SerDes Market by Component (Clock Multiplier Uni, Lanes and Physical Coding Sub-Block), and Vertical (Automotive, Consumer electronics, IT and telecom, Aerospace, Military and Defense, Manufacturing and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the serdes market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth The increasing demand for high-speed data transfer in various applications, such as data centers, telecommunication networks, and high-performance computing, is a significant driver for the SerDes market. SerDes technology enables efficient, reliable, and high-speed data communication, which is critical for modern computing environments. The rapid growth of data centers, driven by the exponential increase in data generation and cloud computing services, necessitates advanced interconnect solutions. SerDes technology is crucial for enhancing data transfer speeds and bandwidth within data centers, supporting their efficient operation and scalability. The deployment of 5G networks and advancements in fiber-optic communication systems require high-speed data transmission solutions. SerDes technology plays a vital role in the backbone of these advanced telecommunication infrastructures by ensuring efficient data flow and connectivity. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.7 billion CAGR 13.3% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Component, Industry Vertical and Region. Drivers Increasing adoption of cloud computing High-speed data transmission demand 5G and advanced communication technologies Opportunities Rising integration of Serdes technology within consumer electronics Restraint High development costs Power consumption concerns

Segment Highlights

The demand for the physical coding sub-block (PCS) segment in the SerDes market is driven by the increasing need for high-speed and reliable data transmission in advanced communication systems. PCS plays a crucial role in encoding and decoding data to ensure error-free transmission over various mediums, such as fiber optics and high-speed cables. As data centers, 5G networks, and high-performance computing applications continue to expand, the requirement for efficient and robust data integrity mechanisms grows. Additionally, the rise of complex electronic devices and IoT applications necessitates advanced PCS solutions to maintain high data rates and signal integrity, further propelling market demand.

The demand for the IT and telecom segment in the SerDes market is driven by the increasing need for high-speed data transmission and communication efficiency. As telecommunications networks evolve to support higher bandwidths and faster data rates, SerDes plays a crucial role in enabling the seamless transmission of data across these networks. In IT infrastructure, especially in data centers and cloud computing environments, SerDes facilitates the rapid transfer of large volumes of data, enhancing overall system performance and scalability. The technology's ability to handle complex data traffic while maintaining signal integrity makes it indispensable for meeting the growing demands of modern communication and computing applications.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific attained the highest market share in the SerDes market as the region witnessed significant growth in data center infrastructure, driven by the expansion of cloud services and the increasing adoption of digital technologies. SerDes technology is crucial for data centers to manage high-speed data transmission efficiently. Asia-Pacific is experiencing robust growth in telecommunications, particularly with the deployment of 5G networks and the expansion of broadband services. SerDes is essential for supporting the high bandwidth and low latency requirements of these advanced networks. The region is a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, with leading players producing SerDes components locally. This availability of advanced semiconductor technology supports the widespread adoption of SerDes in various applications. Asia-Pacific has a large and growing market for consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices. SerDes technology is integral to these devices for efficient data communication and connectivity.

Players: -

Rambus

Texas Instruments Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

ROHM Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corp

NXP Semiconductors NV

Maxim Integrated

Broadcom

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global SerDes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry News

In September 2022 , The Arora v FPGA, a 12.5 Gbps high-speed SerDes interface, was introduced by Gowin Semiconductor. The business also contracted with WPG, the biggest distributor of semiconductors in Europe.

In August 2022 , The Arora v FPGA, a high-speed SerDes interface with a 22nm 12.5 Gbps, was introduced by Gowin Semiconductor. Also, the business inked a contract with WPG, the biggest distributor of semiconductors in Europe.

In June 2023 , The Japanese government launched a new initiative to promote the development of high-speed SerDes technology for data centers and cloud computing applications. This initiative aims to enhance the performance and efficiency of data transmission in data centers, which are increasingly relying on high-speed SerDes links.

In July 2023 , The European Commission announced a new research program to develop next-generation SerDes technology for high-performance computing (HPC) applications. This program aims to support the development of faster and more efficient SerDes solutions for data transfer between processors, memory, and other components in HPC systems.

SerDes Market Key Segments:

By Component:

Clock Multiplier Unit

Lanes

Physical Coding Sub-Block

By Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecom

Aerospace

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America: (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe: (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA: (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

