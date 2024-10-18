Russians Kill One Resident, Injure Two More In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian killed one resident and wounded two others in the Donetsk region on Thursday, October 17.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this

“On October 17, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region in Kurakhivka. Two more people were wounded in the region over the day,” he noted.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,818 people have been killed and 6,307 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 33 educators in the Donetsk region have been killed in Russian shelling, and 17 more teachers have been killed at the front in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.