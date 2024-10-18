Russians Kill One Resident, Injure Two More In Donetsk Region In Past Day
Date
10/18/2024 12:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops killed one resident and wounded two others in the Donetsk region on Thursday, October 17.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On October 17, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region in Kurakhivka. Two more people were wounded in the region over the day,” he noted.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,818 people have been killed and 6,307 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Read also:
Invaders hit Marhanets
with artillery
As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 33 educators in the Donetsk region have been killed in Russian shelling, and 17 more teachers have been killed at the front in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
MENAFN18102024000193011044ID1108793704
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.