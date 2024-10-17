Minister Of Public Health Participates In WHO Investment Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Minister of Public Health, H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari participated in the World Organization's (WHO) round, held on Wednesday at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. The event was attended by several esteemed Ministers and senior officials from countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region, as well as representatives from international, regional, and national organisations.

During the investment round, pledges amounting to approximately $36m were gathered to fund the WHO in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

In her address during the investment round, H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari stated,“The State of Qatar firmly believes that investing in global health is an investment in global stability, security, and prosperity. Qatar was among the first countries in the world to respond to the World Health Organization's plea for a core voluntary contribution in 2021 to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies. Recognising the urgent need for ongoing, reliable, and long-term support for the WHO's budget, we reaffirmed our commitment to the [World Health] Organization in May 2024.”

The Minister added,“We stand ready to continue discussions with the World Health Organization to determine our contribution to the financial resources needed to implement the Organization's 14th General Programme of Work. We are confident that this will strengthen health systems globally, making them more resilient and capable of addressing challenges such as pandemics and non-communicable diseases.”

She explained that the investment round for the WHO underscores the shared commitment to ensuring the future of global health, stating that“In the face of a rapidly evolving health landscape, securing sustainable and stable funding for the 14th General Programme of Work is not just necessary; it is a moral obligation we owe to future generations.”

The Minister reiterated the importance of strengthening cooperation to ensure that the WHO remains prepared to lead global health efforts in the years ahead, adding,“Together, we can create a healthier and more equitable world for all.”

In her opening remarks, Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, stressed that“the WHO's investment round aims to ensure that the Organization is in the best position to support Member States and partners in achieving our shared goals.”

Dr Balkhy highlighted,“As the global investment case demonstrates, every dollar invested in the Organization generates a return of $35. This is an extremely smart investment. It can help save the lives of another 40 million people, making the lives of billions healthier and safer from harm, while providing them access to the health services they need.”