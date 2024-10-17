Ehsan Center Holds Debate On Digital Transformation And Its Impact On Families

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), one of the centers of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, affiliated with the of Social Development and Family (MSDF) in cooperation with QatarDebate has organised a public debate on 'Digital Transformation & its Impact on Families'.

The event was attended by of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and number of officials and students.

For the first time, the debate witnessed the participation of two generations, a generation of mothers (senior women) and a generation of young women, which added a new and distinctive dimension to the discussion.

The team of mothers affiliated with the Ehsan Center presented their views on how digital transformation affects family relationships, while the younger generation was represented by a group of female students from Qatar University, who emphasized the possibility of using technology to strengthen family ties if used correctly.

The debate aims to enhance the skills of seniors in the areas of public speaking, critical thinking and argument building, which contributes to enabling them to engage effectively in community issues. The debate also seeks to raise public awareness about pressing issues affecting societies, in light of the rapid digital transformations.

This competitive educational event is a public discussion and debate in front of the public, as part of a series of dialogue activities that aim to enhance critical thinking and community interaction on issues affecting our daily lives.

Addressing the event, Ehsan's Executive Director Manal Al Mannai, said:“The debate, which is being held for the first time, is a great opportunity to enhance communication between generations. Ehsan believes that enhancing the intellectual skills of the elderly can make a big difference in how they deal with contemporary challenges.”

“We are also committed to opening channels of dialogue between generations to enhance mutual understanding, and we hope that this event will be a step towards more activities that support seniors and enable them to express their opinions and ideas effectively and to participate actively in important community issues,” she added.