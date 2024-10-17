Stay Better In China: Civilization Is Colorful For Communication
NANCHANG, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):
Moses, an international student from East China University of Technology, has stayed in China for four years. He experienced the speed of China and the colorfulness of Chinese civilization.
Themed on Chinese-style modernization, Moses shares his wonderful lives and touching stories in China from various aspects such as cultural construction, industrial development, ecological protection, and rural revitalization. He is eager to bring Chinese-style modernization experience back home for contributing to the prosperity and development of their countries. He also expects China to play a more active role on the global stage and contribute more wisdom and strength to world peace and development. He believes that these beautiful visions will certainly become reality as China continues to develop and make progress.
SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
