Planisware Brought Together European Clients For Its Annual User Conference In Paris: Exchange24 EMEA

Paris, France, October 18, 2024 – Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project has hosted over the last two days in Paris its annual client conference: Exchange24 EMEA . Together with its North American edition held in Philadelphia in April 2024, the Parisian edition is a highly anticipated event that has been held continuously for over 20 years, providing a platform for Planisware to showcase its latest innovations while enabling fruitful exchanges within the large Planisware's clients community and with PPM1 and SPM2 professionals from diverse industries.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware , commented:“Exchange24 EMEA has been a powerful testament to the strength of our community. Bringing together the brightest minds in project and portfolio management, we explored our latest innovations and the future of our platform. The event was filled with inspiring insights, real-world success stories, and hands-on experiences that will continue to drive success for our clients. This gathering wasn't just about showcasing what's new, but also about pushing the boundaries of what's possible together with our incredible partners and clients through fruitful exchanges within the large Planisware's clients community.”

Following Planisware's successful IPO in April 2024, the conference took on a heightened significance, attracting not only PPM experts but also stakeholders interested in Planisware's growth trajectory. Exchange24 served as a strategic opportunity to showcase how cutting-edge solutions help clients navigate their complete portfolio of projects and to better align it with their strategic goals.

During these sessions, Planisware introduced its latest innovations, focusing on four key areas:



User Interface & Experience : New chart design, generalization of tiled dashboards, and more generally many improvements across the board based on customer feedback and usage analysis.

Artificial Intelligence : Introduction of Planisware Co-Pilot, Planisware Trusted GenAI, and fuzzy search capabilities.

Capabilities : Several new or enhanced features including sensitivity analysis, task automation, and task date inspector. Collaboration : Improvements to the mobile app, enhance shared screen options, and more native integration.

AI-Powered innovation in PPM has been one of the focal points of Exchange24. A much-anticipated roundtable discussion delved into how AI-driven tools, integrated into Planisware's solutions, are improving decision-making, forecasting, and automation across project portfolios.

Clients such as Total Energies, Teva, Schwarz Group, Saint-Gobain, Enedis, Stora Enso, or UCB were prominently featured throughout the conference. They shared their success stories in personalized customer sessions, bringing forward how Planisware's PPM solutions have transformed their approach, optimized project delivery, better driving business outcomes. These sessions provided practical insights into overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in today's volatile market.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With more than 700 employees across 14 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol"PLNW").

