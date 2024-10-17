Amir's Speech At GCC-EU Summit Garners Broad Media Coverage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Several Arab and international news agencies and outlets extensively covered the speech by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, delivered at the opening session of the inaugural GCC-EU Summit, held in Brussels on Wednesday.

H H the Amir's address received widespread media attention, with numerous outlets highlighting key excerpts, while some broadcast the speech live in its entirety.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported select portions of the speech, noting that the first-ever GCC-EU summit symbolises the shared commitment to bolstering cooperation and dialogue, enhancing coordination on regional and global issues, promoting trade and investment, and exchanging expertise across various sectors.

SPA also quoted the Amir's call for strengthening and deepening GCC-EU collaboration“through existing mechanisms, and the creation of new mechanisms, if necessary, in light of the promising prospects for cooperation between the Gulf and Europe.”

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) focused on the Amir's emphasis on the urgent need for a comprehensive resolution to the conflict, advocating for a just solution to the Palestinian issue based on international resolutions, including the full withdrawal from Arab territories occupied in 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

KUNA also highlighted the Amir's appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as an end to the provocations of military-backed settlers in the occupied West Bank. His Highness stressed that a ceasefire should pave the way for serious negotiations towards a comprehensive, just, and sustainable resolution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Oman News Agency (ONA) also spotlighted the Amir's remarks at the summit's opening, where he underscored the deepening ties between the Gulf and Europe and condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory and UNIFIL forces.

The agency also noted the Amir's call for a more prominent European role in holding Israel accountable for its actions and in advancing a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, alongside his affirmation of ongoing mediation efforts with Egypt and the United States regarding Gaza.

Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV aired excerpts from the Amir's speech, emphasising his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. The channel noted,“The Amir of Qatar opened the summit with a speech in which he emphasised the promising future of Gulf-European cooperation and commended the European Union's role in promoting international peace and security.”

China's CGTN TV featured a report by its correspondent highlighting key points from H H the Amir's speech, stating that“The Amir of Qatar, as chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council at the Gulf-European summit, delivered significant remarks, stressing the importance of resolving the crises facing the region.”

France 24, in a report by its Brussels correspondent, described the summit as historic, marking the first meeting between European Union leaders and their Gulf counterparts since the establishment of relations in 1989. H H the Amir's condemnation of Israeli military operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and attacks on UN peacekeeping forces was a central point of his speech, with a particular focus on urging European nations to recognise the Palestinian state a crucial aspect of the discussions.

TV channels, including Saudi Al Sharq TV, Turkiye's TRT, and Saudi Al Ekhbariya TV, broadcast the Amir's speech as part of their coverage of the GCC-EU summit.