Raiven Capital To Attend AIM Summit In Dubai

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Raiven Capital, a leading early-stage global venture fund, today announced its participation in the upcoming AIM Summit in Dubai. The summit, which will take place on October 21-22nd 2024 is a leading for discussions on developments, global conditions, and latest trends.

AIM Summit is a high-level east-west forum that brings together key decision-makers and C-level executives who are interested in the alternative investment space.

Raiven Capital was invited to the summit as it is uniquely positioned as a leading global fund manager locally established at the Innovation hub in the Dubai International Finance Center. The firm believes that Dubai is the emerging crossroads of the world and quickly becoming a critical technology and know-how capital.

“We are excited to participate in the AIM Summit and connect with other leaders in the alternative investment space,” said Paul Dugsin, Founding Partner at Raiven Capital.“Dubai is the fastest growing emerging market for growth and innovation, and we are deeply committed to the development of the ecosystem here.”

Raiven Capital's $125 million fund brings founders to Dubai and deploys capital for tech companies looking to scale. Building on its successes in Silicon Valley and Toronto the firm is filling a gap in the ecosystem for early-stage tech companies that are disrupting the status quo.

About Raiven Capital:

Raiven Capital is a global tech venture firm that funds, and scales early-stage technology companies globally. With a track record of 66% IRR and hubs in Silicon Valley, Toronto and now Dubai, Raiven Capital focuses on founders that combine advanced AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies with real-world, human-centric applications in the coming fifth industrial revolution to change the world.

