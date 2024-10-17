(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, google AdExchange has the largest web SSP market share in France (22%), the UK (31%), and Germany (31%); TripleLift is No. 1 CTV SSP in market share on Roku apps in the UK (48%); Verve is No. 1 in UK on both Apple App Store (38%) and Google Play Store (47%)
London, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 EMEA Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for CTV , Mobile Apps , and Web .
The reports reveal SSP market share in key countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and more. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).
In addition to the EMEA reports, Pixalate also released Latin America (LATAM) , North America , and Asia-Pacific (APAC) versions of the reports.
To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over one billion CTV impressions across 100,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store devices, over 3.8 billion mobile impression across over 5.4 million apps across Apple and Google devices, and over 3 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in Q2 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.
CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA (Q2 2024)
Roku
United Kingdom
TripleLift - 48% Magnite - 41% LG Ads - 39%
Germany
Magnite - 72% Adtelligent - 27% LG Ads - 3%
Amazon Fire TV
United Kingdom
Magnite - 40% LG Ads - 38% TripleLift - 20%
Ireland
LG Ads - 48% Magnite - 34% TripleLift - 25%
Apple TV
United Kingdom
Magnite - 58% LG Ads - 53% Sovrn - 17%
Samsung Smart TV
United Kingdom
FreeWheel - 43% Magnite - 23% Index Exchange - 11%
Germany
Magnite - 39% Index Exchange - 27% PubMatic - 13%
Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA (Q2 2024)
Apple App Store
Russia
Digital Turbine - 19% TaurusX - 16% Mintegral - 13%
United Kingdom
Verve - 38% Anzu - 13% Digital Turbine - 11% Spain
Verve - 46% Digital Turbine - 17% Google AdExchange - 15%
France
Digital Turbine - 23% Google AdExchange - 21% InMobi - 19%
Google Play Store
Russia
Algorix - 47% TopOn - 19% Digital Turbine - 8%
United Kingdom
Verve - 47% Bidmachine - 18% Digital Turbine - 16% Spain
Verve - 37% Google AdExchange - 21% Digital Turbine - 19%
Germany
Verve - 43% Digital Turbine - 20% Google AdExchange - 16%
Desktop & Mobile Web SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA (Q2 2024)
Italy
Seedtag - 70% Google AdExchange - 13% PubMatic - 10%
Spain
Seedtag - 52% Google AdExchange - 24% PubMatic - 6% France
Google AdExchange - 22% Seedtag - 16% Adaptmx - 8%
United Kingdom
Google AdExchange - 31% Adaptmx - 6% Cafemedia - 6%
Germany
Google AdExchange - 31% Seedtag - 12% Xandr Monetize - 10%
Download the SSP Market Share Reports
CTV
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Latin America (LATAM) North America
Mobile - Apple App Store
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Latin America (LATAM) North America
Mobile - Google Play Store
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Latin America (LATAM) North America
Desktop and Mobile Web
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Latin America (LATAM) North America
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.
