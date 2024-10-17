Awilco Drilling Plc: New Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (Sndrs) Issued
Date
10/17/2024 11:09:20 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange notices from Awilco drilling PLC ("Awilco Drilling" or the "Company") on 1 October and 10 October regarding the issuing of 10,136,819 new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) based on the exercising of 10,136,819 warrants at a subscription price of NOK 1 per SNDR (the "Private Placement") and the corresponding issuance of new shares.
On 17 October 2024, the 10,136,819 new shares were legally and validly issued. Following the issuance of the new shares, Awilco Drilling has a share capital of GBP 495,099.08 divided into 24,754,954 shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.02.
Furthermore, Equro Issuer Services AS, Awilco Drilling's issuer account operator with Euronext Securities Oslo (the "VPS") has today issued new 10,136,819 SNDRs, each corresponding to one underlying share in Awilco Drilling. The SNDRs will be delivered to subscribers in the Private Placement on or about 18 October on a delivery-versus-payment basis.
Aberdeen, 18 October 2024
For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 95 29 22 71
Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling; Tel: +47 93 42 84 64, ...
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
MENAFN17102024004107003653ID1108793565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.