Media Development Agency Holds Training On Formation Of Anti-Corruption Behavior Model

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the Media Development Agency, a training session was organized in order to increase the theoretical knowledge of employees on the creation of an anti-corruption behavior model and the formation of an anti-corruption culture, as well as to increase awareness of the prevention and elimination of the consequences of conflicts of interest, and the measures of responsibility for corruption-related offenses.

Azernews reports, citing the Agency that Nijat Nagiyev, prosecutor of the Organizational and Information Assurance Department of the General Prosecutor's Office, and Irada Khalilova, senior prosecutor of the Science and Education Center of the Prosecutor General's Office, participated in the training as lecturers.

In their speeches, they provided extensive information on specific aspects of anti-corruption behavior models, the importance of identifying corruption risks, and preventive measures in the field of fighting corruption, including conflict of interest management forms and ethical behavior rules. At the end of the training, the questions of interest to the participants were answered and mutual opinions were exchanged on the topics.

It should be noted that in accordance with the "National Action Plan for Strengthening the Fight Against Corruption for 2022-2026" approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 4, 2022, state or municipal property or shares (shares) ) it is planned to strengthen work related to the formation of an anti-corruption behavior model for legal entities under the control of the state or municipality and the employees of budget organizations, to increase the efficiency of education, training and other measures aimed at increasing awareness in society.