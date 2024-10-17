Media Development Agency Holds Training On Formation Of Anti-Corruption Behavior Model
Date
10/17/2024 11:02:28 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In the Media Development Agency, a training session was
organized in order to increase the theoretical knowledge of
employees on the creation of an anti-corruption behavior model and
the formation of an anti-corruption culture, as well as to increase
awareness of the prevention and elimination of the consequences of
conflicts of interest, and the measures of responsibility for
corruption-related offenses.
Azernews reports, citing the Agency that Nijat
Nagiyev, prosecutor of the Organizational and Information Assurance
Department of the General Prosecutor's Office, and Irada Khalilova,
senior prosecutor of the Science and Education Center of the
Prosecutor General's Office, participated in the training as
lecturers.
In their speeches, they provided extensive information on
specific aspects of anti-corruption behavior models, the importance
of identifying corruption risks, and preventive measures in the
field of fighting corruption, including conflict of interest
management forms and ethical behavior rules. At the end of the
training, the questions of interest to the participants were
answered and mutual opinions were exchanged on the topics.
It should be noted that in accordance with the "National Action
Plan for Strengthening the Fight Against Corruption for 2022-2026"
approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated April 4, 2022, state or municipal property or
shares (shares) ) it is planned to strengthen work related to the
formation of an anti-corruption behavior model for legal entities
under the control of the state or municipality and the employees of
budget organizations, to increase the efficiency of education,
training and other measures aimed at increasing awareness in
society.
MENAFN17102024000195011045ID1108793534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.