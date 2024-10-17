Petrichor Agriculture To Help Major Cocoa Manufacturer With EU DR Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIVER FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Petrichor Agriculture, IncPetrichor Agriculture, a Chicago-area based visibility software provider, is excited to announce its partnership with Guan Chong Berhard (KLSE: GCB), a global leader in cocoa processing with facilities in West Africa and Southeast Asia. Petrichor is implementing its SupplySense at GCB's facility in Côte d'Ivoire this fall. Upon completion, Petrichor will add users in Asia to its existing customers in North and South America, Europe, and Africa.While the implementation is still underway, the experience so far has been highly positive.“We were impressed with Petrichor's ability to quickly collect data from multiple sources within our organization into one platform without interrupting our daily processes,” reports Joyce Hia, Trading Manager at GCB.“Their swift responses and quick assistance have been greatly appreciated. Once fully implemented, Petrichor will support our traceability efforts, which will ultimately contribute to achieving EUDR [European Union Deforestation Regulation] compliance.”Petrichor's data infrastructure sits on top of an enterprise's established processes, and connects data from disparate sources for agricultural commodity exporters, traders, and processors.“A typical implementation might include connecting to a legacy ERP system, parsing reports and spreadsheets that may live on individual's laptop, and developing customized screens to collect and share data that is otherwise transferred in emails and messaging apps” says Jeff Olshesky, Petrichor's CEO and Founder.Petrichor packages data to satisfy traceability regulations, such as EU DR and Scope 3 emissions tracking.“Given the complex nature of agricultural supply chains, there are a lot of tools to comply with regulations. Many of these tools operate in silos, and Petrichor is the answer to connect them all,” reports Olshesky.“Integration across the supply chain is how an organization can maximize the value of the data it is collecting.”About Petrichor Agriculture, Inc. Petrichor, founded in 2020 and based in River Forest, IL., is a privately held software company serving the agricultural commodity industry. In 2025, Petrichor is forecasted to track over 300,000 metric tons of agricultural commodities back to the farmers of origin.For more information, contact ...

