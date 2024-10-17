Alkoxylates Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alkoxylates Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The alkoxylates market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.25 billion in 2023 to $7.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand from diverse industries, environmental regulations, population growth and urbanization, shift towards green chemistry, changing consumer preferences.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Alkoxylates Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The alkoxylates market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customized formulations, innovation in packaging materials, sustainable development goals (sdgs), growing demand in healthcare sector, increasing use of alkoxylates in agrochemicals.

Growth Driver Of The Alkoxylates Market

The increased demand for personal care products is anticipated to propel the growth of the alkoxylates market going forward. Personal care products refer to a category of consumer goods designed for personal hygiene and grooming, which includes skincare, haircare, and oral care products. Alkoxylates are used in personal care products in cleansing agents such as shampoos, body washes, and facial cleansers to help in emulsifying oils and dirt.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Alkoxylates Market Share?

Key players in the market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc., Huntsman International LLC, Solvay S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad OLEO, Lamberti S.p.A., Stepan Company, Jiahua Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Ineos Group Limited, Ethox Chemicals, Kaiser Industries Ltd., Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd., IMCD Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Poludniowy Koncern Chemiczny Group, Schärer & Schläpfer AG, Sasol Ltd., Nouryon, Novozymes A/S, Oxiteno, India Glycols Ltd., Chemtura Corporation, Setre Chemical Company, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Kao Corporation

What Are The Dominant Trends In Alkoxylates Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the alkoxylates market are innovating new products, such as the Bio-Attributed Ethylene Oxide (EO), to provide reliable services to customers. Bio-Attributed Ethylene Oxide (EO) is a crucial raw material for the production of ethoxylates used in the manufacturing of detergents, thickeners, solvents, and plastics.

How Is The Global Alkoxylates Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fatty Acid, Alcohol, Fatty Amine, Glyceride-Based, Methyl Ether

2) By Grade: Natural Ethoxylates, Synthetic Ethoxylates

3) By Application: Cleaning Agents, Emulsifying Agents, Detergents, Dispersing Agents, Wetting Agents

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Alkoxylates Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Alkoxylates Market Definition

Alkoxylates are chemicals that are produced by alkoxylation by the addition of butylene oxide, propylene oxide, and ethylene oxide to fatty hydrophobes. They are mainly used for the industrial cleaning sector.

Alkoxylates Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global alkoxylates market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Alkoxylates Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on alkoxylates market size, alkoxylates market drivers and trends, alkoxylates market major players and alkoxylates market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

