Stratcom In Wartime: Ukraine's Experience Shared With NATO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A representative from the Air Force Command informed representatives from 16 member countries about the specifics of organizing strategic communications during wartime as part of an experience exchange course held in Kilkis, Greece.

Major Illia Yevlash, Head of press service of the Air Force Command, shared this information with Ukrinform.

The discussions covered training of press officers, implementation of communication activities, as well as public notifications, creation, and accompaniment of journalists in combat zones.

"This course, which included 42 participants from 16 countries, was dedicated to strategic communications. During my presentation, I shared with colleagues information on organizing communication events, particularly during the defense of Kyiv. I discussed my experience in working with journalists and training personnel, specifically press officers in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operation-Strategic Group, covering various events, including the Kharkiv counteroffensive operation, the Bakhmut defensive operation, and other. I also talked about the implementation of various projects, including the creation of the image of the 'Ghost of Kyiv,' the famous song and legend surrounding the 'Bayraktar', and the production of documentary films, such as 'The Battle for Kyiv,' 'The Battle for Kharkiv,' and 'War is Not a Woman's Business'," Yevlash explained.

toofon– M

He also informed partners about his experience as Head of Public Relations for the Defense Forces in Kyiv and the specifics of the Air Force's communication management, particularly regarding public notifications about threats from Russia.

According to Yevlash, the meeting participants, representing the armed forces of various countries, were interested in the preparation of spokespersons for live commentary, as well as the accompaniment of journalists in combat zones.

"Europeans are currently actively studying our experience. They are very interested in how communications are organized from a practical standpoint, that is, how coverage of combat operations occurs, how access to combat positions is managed, how to work in live broadcasts, how filming approvals are arranged, what journalists use to prepare their reports, and how the media receives responses to information requests, among other things," Yevlash noted.

During the event, the Air Force spokesperson shared the most successful cases of interaction with leading international media outlets such as BBC, Washington Post, New York Times, and others.

As previously reported, the Ministry of Defense stated that information and communication are now part of the war, and any decision in this area must be made considering the context of the hostilities.