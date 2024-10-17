Four Years Since Liberation Of Khudafarin Bridge From Armenian Occupation
Date
10/17/2024 9:05:26 PM
Azerbaijan marks the anniversary of the liberation of the
ancient Khudafarin bridge and the surrounding areas from the
occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces, located in the Jabrayil
district.
Four years have passed since the bridge located on the border of
Azerbaijan, on the Araz River, was cleared of Armenian
aggressors.
On October 18, 2020, along with the Khudafarin bridge, two more
settlements of Jabrayil - Hajili and Haji Isagli villages were
liberated from the invaders.
Its History
The Khudafarin bridges are located on the Araz River and link
the Jabrayil region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Khoda
Afarin County of East Azerbaijan province, Islamic Republic of
Iran. The Khudafarin bridges are composed of an 11-span bridge and
a 15-span bridge located over the Araz River between the villages
of Khudafarin and Gumlakh. There is a distance of 750 m between the
bridges: the 11-span bridge is in the west and the 15-span bridge -
in the east.
In the Azerbaijani inventory of historical and cultural
monuments of world significance, these monuments have been
inventoried with numbers 12 and 13, respectively. Both bridges
represent valuable examples of the Azerbaijani construction culture
in the Middle Ages.
The bridges are located in the Khudafarin gorge - one of the
most convenient crossings, which has large natural rocks in the
expanding riverbed. The presence of river rocks to support the
structure has played a decisive role in the construction of the
bridges. Support pillars, and breakwaters, built on powerful rocks,
served as a guarantee of the strength of the bridge through which
masses of people and heavy caravans pass. The presence of large
river rocks in the Khudafarin gorge made this place very beneficial
for bridge construction.
