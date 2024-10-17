Four Years Since Liberation Of Khudafarin Bridge From Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan marks the anniversary of the liberation of the ancient Khudafarin bridge and the surrounding areas from the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces, located in the Jabrayil district.

Four years have passed since the bridge located on the border of Azerbaijan, on the Araz River, was cleared of Armenian aggressors.

On October 18, 2020, along with the Khudafarin bridge, two more settlements of Jabrayil - Hajili and Haji Isagli villages were liberated from the invaders.

Its History

The Khudafarin bridges are located on the Araz River and link the Jabrayil region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Khoda Afarin County of East Azerbaijan province, Islamic Republic of Iran. The Khudafarin bridges are composed of an 11-span bridge and a 15-span bridge located over the Araz River between the villages of Khudafarin and Gumlakh. There is a distance of 750 m between the bridges: the 11-span bridge is in the west and the 15-span bridge - in the east.

In the Azerbaijani inventory of historical and cultural monuments of world significance, these monuments have been inventoried with numbers 12 and 13, respectively. Both bridges represent valuable examples of the Azerbaijani construction culture in the Middle Ages.

The bridges are located in the Khudafarin gorge - one of the most convenient crossings, which has large natural rocks in the expanding riverbed. The presence of river rocks to support the structure has played a decisive role in the construction of the bridges. Support pillars, and breakwaters, built on powerful rocks, served as a guarantee of the strength of the bridge through which masses of people and heavy caravans pass. The presence of large river rocks in the Khudafarin gorge made this place very beneficial for bridge construction.