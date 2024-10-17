FAPESP – CNR Plan To Launch Joint Call For Proposals In April 2025

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

The work plan for the next five years was signed by representatives of the two agencies on October 16th in Bologna.

BOLOGNA, Italy – Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (FAPESP) representatives visited the headquarters of Italy's Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR) in Bologna on October 16 to sign a new work plan that will enable the implementation of a cooperation agreement signed by the institutions in December 2023.

The aim is to enable joint funding of research projects in the following areas: cultures, inmaterial heritage, interdisciplinary networks; agri-food and sustainable development; technology and innovation; and health and the environment.

Researcher mobility and other mutually agreed cooperative initiatives may also be funded.

The document, which was signed by Virginia Coda, head of international relations at the CNR, and Marco Antonio Zago , president of FAPESP, establishes that a joint call for proposals will be announced every two years, with the first one scheduled for April 2025. Two-year projects will be supported.

“We believe that, as always, many researchers will submit projects because the link between Brazil and Italy is extremely strong. We're really happy, we feel a strong connection with Brazil. All Italians,” said Coda.

“It's a pleasure to be here again. FAPESP's first agreement with the CNR was signed in 2012, when I was Dean of Research at the University of São Paulo. And we've renewed this partnership many times. This provides a special opportunity for collaboration between Italy and the state of São Paulo,” noted Zago.

