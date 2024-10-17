Elevate My Mind Unleashes Powerful New Single 'Working Like A Dog' On 18 October 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK, October 18, 2024 -- London-based genre-blending sensation Elevate My Mind are here with their single 'Working Like A Dog', set to drop on 18 October 2024. This high-octane track blends gritty hip hop with the raw of rock, creating a song for anyone who's ever hustled hard in the face of adversity.



'Working Like A Dog' captures the relentless grind of trying to make it in one of the world's toughest cities. It's an unapologetic song for those living on the edge, driven by ambition but facing the harsh realities of life in London. With fierce lyrics and intense beats, the track reflects the struggles of daily life-pushing through long hours, setbacks, and doubt-just to move one step closer to your dreams.



Elevate My Mind delivers a sound that's as gritty as the streets of London, and yet manages to face reality with clarity. Infused with rock guitar riffs, pounding drums, and hip hop flows, 'Working Like A Dog' is a rallying cry for everyone who's ever felt the weight of the world on their shoulders and still found a way to keep pushing forward.



“This song is about survival and perseverance,” says Elevate My Mind.“London can be ruthless, but if you work hard enough, there's always a way to break through.” Their lyrics reflect the heart and soul of the city-hard-working, relentless, and never giving up.



Elevate My Mind aims to make waves in the UK's underground music scene, and with this track, they're poised to take things to the next level. This is a song for the underdogs, the dreamers, and the ones who keep going no matter what.



"Call to Action: Help 'Working Like A Dog' Reach Number 1 in the UK Charts!"



Working Like A Dog is not just a song-it's a movement, and Elevate My Mind wants your support to take it to the top of the charts! "Stream it. Buy it. Share it." Let's get this track to number one in the UK and show the world that London's spirit can't be crushed.



The single drops 18 October 2024 on all major platforms. Be sure to stream.

