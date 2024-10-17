Apex Group Expands Presence In Latam Market With Chilean Acquisition

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LAS CONDES, REGIÓN METROPOLITANA, Chile–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or the“Group”), the leading global services provider, announces the of Finix Group – a Chilean-based financial services company.





Founded in 2012, Finix Group were pioneers in the fund administration in Chile. In 2020, Finix Group merged with Compass Group Fund Administration Business consolidating Finix Group in the third-party asset management with more than $10.5bn USD. As of 2024, Finix Group provides services to multiple entities, supporting their local and global investment vehicles. Additionally, it handles about 300 funds with different Back Office services.

The addition of Finix Group adds around 100 employees and assets under administration of $10.5bn USD to Apex Group.

This strategic move gives Apex Group the opportunity to enter the Andean Latin American market with a leading partner. A partner who has local knowledge and insights of the financial services sector in the Chilean market and beyond, consolidating Apex Group's presence across the region with teams operating in both Brazil and Uruguay. Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. Finix Group's clients will now benefit from these services that are tailored to each client need and are delivered both at group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group, says: “Having already firmly established roots in both the Brazilian and Uruguayan markets, I'm extremely pleased to now further grow our footprint within the Latin American market with this acquisition; and we welcome Finix Group. I look forward to embarking on this journey together and to delivering exceptional value to Finix Group's clients across Latin America and beyond.”

Raimundo Ducci, Founder and Executive Director of Finix Group, says: “ The integration with Apex Group marks a significant milestone in the company's internationalisation efforts, reinforcing the progress we've made, positioning Chile as a leading hub for developing the financial services industry across the Andean region. ”

DLA Piper served as financial advisors to Finix Group, with Bansud Capital providing legal advice. PPU Legal served as legal advisors to Apex Group on the transaction.

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

About Finix Group

Finix Group is a joint venture between Finix Services and Compass Group Fund Services, both founded in 2012 and recognized as leaders in providing financial services to the fund industry in Chile. The company's mission is to serve as an operational partner to its clients, offering a flexible operating model that prioritizes efficiency, global best practices, and robust technological support. Finix Group collaborates with over 38 investment managers, manages nearly 300 funds, and oversees USD 10.5 billion in assets under management. Beyond its services in Chile, the company also provides solutions in other jurisdictions, all backed by a multidisciplinary team of 100 professionals.

