Animal Workstations Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The animal workstations market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.77 billion in 2023 to $3.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biomedical research initiatives, government funding for research, focus on animal welfare, genomic and proteomic studies, personalized medicine research, innovations in animal husbandry practices.

The animal workstations market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to utilization in neurological studies, advancements in laboratory animal imaging, development of automated monitoring systems, demand for high-throughput screening, utilization in stem cell research, adoption in behavioral studies.

The increasing incidence of animal-related illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the animal workstations market going forward. Animal-related illness, also known as zoonotic diseases, refers to any disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans. These illnesses can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi that are present in animals or animal products. Animal workstations are designed to provide a controlled and sterile environment for handling and working with laboratory animals, which can help prevent the transmission of zoonotic diseases. Animal workstations also provide a barrier between the animals and the researchers, which can help prevent the transmission of zoonotic diseases.

Key players in the market include Esco Micro Private Limited, Fisher Biotec Pty Ltd, Geneva Scientific LLC, NuAire Inc., Laboratory Equipment Company Inc., Hallowell EMC Inc., Mopec Inc., Allentown LLC, Sychem Ltd., Labconco Corporation., Colcom Inc., LABREPCO LLC, ACOMA Medical Industry Co Ltd., Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc., Midmark Corporation, DRE Veterinary a Avante Health Solutions company, Alternative Design Manufacturing & Supply Inc., Aseptic Enclosures LLC, Baker Ruskinn Ltd., Bio-Quip Products Inc., BioSAFE Engineering LLC, Clean Air Products, Deltalab, EK Industries Inc., Germfree Laboratories Inc., Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A., Harlan Laboratories Inc., Hemco Corporation, Jorgensen Labs, Ketchum Manufacturing Inc., Lab Products Inc.

Major companies operating in the animal workstation market are increasing their focus on introducing advanced animal containment workstations to gain a competitive edge in the market. Advanced animal containment workstations are specialized facilities equipped with sophisticated features and technologies to ensure secure, controlled environments for the handling and experimentation of laboratory animals in research settings.

1) By Equipment: Dual Access Workstation, Bedding Disposal Workstation, Single-Sided Workstation, Universal Animal Containment Workstation

2) By Animal: Small Animals, Large Animals

3) By Technology: Vented Workstations, Anesthetic Workstations, Microscope Workstations, Other Technologies

4) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Animal workstation refers to the platform crucial in protecting the user and the surrounding area when handling animals for clinical research. The cabinet provides a downflow of filtered air to protect the experiment.

