Animal Intestinal Health Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The animal intestinal health market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.69 billion in 2023 to $4.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to antibiotic reduction initiatives, increasing demand for animal protein, advancements in probiotics research, regulatory support for healthier alternatives, rising consumer awareness, increased focus on animal welfare, demand for organic and natural products.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Animal Intestinal Health Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The animal intestinal health market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global population growth and protein demand, research and innovation in probiotics, enhanced regulatory support, advancements in microbiome science, expansion of applications in aquaculture.

Growth Driver Of The Animal Intestinal Health Market

The growing adoption of livestock farming is expected to propel the growth of the animal intestinal health market going forward. Livestock farming is the agricultural practice of breeding, raising, and managing domesticated animals for various purposes, primarily to produce food, fiber, and other by-products. A focus on intestinal health in livestock farming contributes to better overall animal performance, enhanced feed efficiency, productivity, and nutrient absorption, reduces the need for antibiotics, and contributes to long-term sustainability.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Animal Intestinal Health Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kemin Industries Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Incorporated, Novozymes A/S, Nutreco N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG, Alltech Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Biorigin, AB Vista, Land O'Lakes Inc., Lesaffre, Unique Biotech, Pure Cultures LLC, Agrihealth, Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production, BENEO GmbH, Delacon Biotechnik Ges.m.b.H., Pancosma SA, Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, Vetpharma Animal Health S.L., Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Zoetis Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Animal Intestinal Health Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products such as active microbial solution to drive revenues in their market. Active microbial solutions are concentrated suspensions of microorganisms that are used to improve the health and productivity of plants, animals, and soil.

How Is The Global Animal Intestinal Health Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Phytogenics, Probiotics, Immunostimulants, Prebiotics

2) By Source: Microbial, Plant-Based

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Animal Intestinal Health Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Animal Intestinal Health Market Definition

Animal intestinal health is described as a steady state where the microbiome and the intestinal tract are in symbiotic equilibrium and where intestinal dysfunction does not limit the animal's welfare or performance.

Animal Intestinal Health Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global animal intestinal health market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Animal Intestinal Health Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on animal intestinal health market size, animal intestinal health market drivers and trends, animal intestinal health market major players and animal intestinal health market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

