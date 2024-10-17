Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agriculture And Equipment/Machinery Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's And Farm Equipment/Machinery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $174.12 billion in 2023 to $184.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to education and research, infrastructure development, industrialization of agriculture, advancements in crop science, rural labor scarcity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

$233.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising global food demand, mechanization and automation, smart farming solutions, sustainable agriculture initiatives, precision agriculture adoption.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market

A rapidly growing population is driving the growth of the agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market going forward. Population growth refers to the increase in the number of people at a particular place during a given period. The mechanization of farms increases their productivity. The rising population will cause an increase in the demand for food, therefore to meet this increased food demand and feed the growing population increasing the mechanization of agriculture will become crucial thereby driving the agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Kubota Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Escorts Kubota Limited, AGROSTROJ Pelhrimov a.s., China National Machinery Industry Corporation, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, SDF Group, Agromaster, Iseki & Co. Ltd., Exel Industries, CLAAS Group, Bucher Industries AG, Yanmar Co., Kverneland Group, The Kuhn Group, Farmtrac Tractors Europe sp. z o.o., JOST Werke AG, Pöttinger Landtechnik GmbH, SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A., McCormick Tractors International Limited, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, Massey Ferguson Limited, Valtra, GRIMME Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Lemkem.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market are focusing on innovative products such as ISI marked agricultural equipment to drive revenues in their market. Agricultural equipment refers to a broad category of machinery, tools, and devices designed and used for various tasks in farming and agriculture.

How Is The Global Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Tractors, Rotavators, Threshers And Dehuskers, Power Tillers, Power Weeder, Plough, Baler, Seed Drill

2) By Ownership: Individual, Rental

3) By Application: Land Development And Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing And Planting, Plant Protection, Harvesting And Threshing, Post-Harvest And Agro-Processing

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Market Definition

Agriculture and farm equipment/machinery refers to various kinds of mechanized equipment and devices that perform various agriculture and related tasks that include plantation, harvesting, seeding, plowing, spraying pesticides, and so on. Their use offers benefits to the farmers such as it reduces dependence on extended labor and increasing the yield of the farm.

Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Agriculture And Farm Equipment/Machinery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market size, agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market drivers and trends and agriculture and farm equipment/machinery market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2024

report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

AgroScience Global Market Report 2024

report/agroscience-global-market-report

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2024

report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.