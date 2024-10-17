Global Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advanced Authentication In The Service Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The advanced authentication in the financial service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.71 billion in 2023 to $6.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, digital transformation in finance, mobile banking proliferation, consumer demand for security, user convenience and experience.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The advanced authentication in the financial service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of open banking, globalization of financial services, continuous rise in cyber threats, tokenization for payment security, increasing digital transactions, regulatory evolution.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Market

The growing cyber threats are expected to boost the growth of advanced authentication in the financial services market going forward. A cyber threat refers to a malicious attempt or act, usually originating from the digital realm, that seeks to compromise the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of computer systems, networks, and the data they contain. The growing landscape of cyber threats catalyzes the adoption of advanced authentication in the financial services market, ensuring a proactive approach to cybersecurity and a higher level of protection against evolving risks.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Fujitsu Limited, Thales Group, NEC Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Safran Identity And Security SAS, Dell Technologies Inc., Lumidigm Inc., Validsoft Limited, Pistolstar Inc., SecurEnvoy Limited, CA Technologies Inc., OpenText Corporation, Ping Identity Corporation, Mastercard Inc., NetMotion Wireless Inc., Aware Inc., HID Global Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Gemalto N.V., Vasco Data Security International Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, OneSpan Inc., Crossmatch Technologies Inc., AuthenTrend Technology Inc., Bio-Key International Inc., Centrify Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, CyberArk Software Ltd., Daon Inc., Deepnet Security Ltd., Duo Security Inc., FacePhi Biometria S.A., Feitian Technologies Co. Ltd., Fingerprint Cards AB.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the advanced authentication in the financial services market are developing innovative products such as biometric payment cards to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A biometric payment card is a type of credit or debit card that incorporates biometric technology for enhanced security and authentication during transactions.

How Is The Global Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Market Segmented?

1) By Authentication Type: Smartcards, Biometrics, Mobile Smart Credentials, Tokens, Other Types

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Market Definition

The advanced authentication in the financial services industry refers to an authentication method that uses real-world identity signals to significantly enhance proof of identity for system and information security. Advanced Authentication employs a multi-factor authorization solution to protect sensitive data by employing a more advanced method of authentication in addition to the traditional username and password authentication. It provides an additional layer of security to the authentication process.

Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global advanced authentication in the financial service market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Advanced Authentication In The Financial Service Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on advanced authentication in the financial service market size, advanced authentication in the financial service market drivers and trends, advanced authentication in the financial service market major players and advanced authentication in the financial service market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2024



Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2024



Open Banking Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.