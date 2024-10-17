Angola’S Youth Exodus: A Nation’S Struggle To Retain Its Future

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola faces a growing challenge as more of its citizens, especially the young and educated, leave the country. This trend has accelerated in recent years, driven by economic hardship and limited opportunities at home.



The exodus raises questions about Angola's future and its ability to develop sustainably. Poverty, unemployment, and low-paying jobs push many Angolans to seek better lives abroad.



The situation has worsened under President João Lourenço's leadership, with emigration to Portugal more than tripling since 2017. The Angolan community in Portugal grew from 16,854 to 55,589 between 2017 and 2023.



Neighboring African countries also attract Angolan emigrants. South Africa, Namibia , and Zambia have become popular destinations.



Zambia alone reportedly hosts up to one million Angolans within its borders. This outflow of people represents a significant loss of human capital for Angola.







Low salaries in Angola contribute to the problem, even for those with jobs. Many employed young people struggle to make ends meet.

Angola's Economic Challenges

The national unemployment rate stood at 32.3% in early 2024, according to official figures. However, having a job doesn't guarantee a decent living in Angola.



Economist José Makuva warns of the negative consequences of this brain drain. He argues that countries need their skilled workforce to develop and prosper. The loss of active, educated citizens inevitably leads to economic decline and stagnation.



In addition, the reasons for emigration extend beyond just economic factors. Some Angolans cite a lack of recognition for their skills and qualifications at home.



Others feel that the existing system leaves no room for new voices or ideas. This perception of being undervalued drives many to seek opportunities elsewhere.



Angola's reliance on oil exports has made its economy vulnerable to global price fluctuations. Despite being a major oil producer, the country struggles with widespread poverty.



Over half of the population lives below the poverty line. This economic instability fuels the desire to emigrate. Addressing the root causes of emigration remains a complex challenge for Angola .



The country needs to diversify its economy, improve education, and create more job opportunities. Tackling corruption and enhancing public services could also help retain talent and attract returnees.



As Angola grapples with this exodus, the future of the nation hangs in the balance. The country must find ways to harness the potential of its youth and create an environment that encourages them to stay and contribute.

MENAFN17102024007421016031ID1108793027