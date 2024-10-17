Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. Announces Preferred Distribution And Increase To Class A Distribution Rate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. (TSX: IS and IS.PR.A) (the“Company”), is pleased to announce an increase in the monthly distribution rate of Class A shares from $0.125/share to $0.14/share. The distribution increase is supported by dividend growth from several of the Company's portfolio holdings and the strong performance and outlook for the infrastructure sector. On May 6, 2024, the Class A shares were converted from units of the International Clean Power Dividend Fund (TSX: at a value of $15.00 per share. As of October 16, 2024, the Net Asset Value per Class A share is $17.93. In addition, the Company has paid cumulative monthly distributions to Class A shareholders of $0.75 per share since inception.

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Equity Share October 31, 2024 November 15, 2024 $0.14

The Company also announces the second quarterly distribution of 2024 will be payable to preferred shareholders as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Preferred Share October 31, 2024 November 15, 2024 $0.18

The equity and preferred shares both trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the respective symbols IS and

The Company invests in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying securities of issuers operating in the infrastructure sector, focusing on issuers that that Middlefield Capital Corporation, the investment advisor of the Company, believes are undervalued and well-positioned to benefit from the outlook for a gradual reduction in interest rates, the global decarbonization, and favourable demographics.

For further information, please visit our website at or contact our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of the Company. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Company, may differ from the monthly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in the Company's portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by the Company; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's prospectus and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Company's current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the Company's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.