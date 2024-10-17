Qatari PM Discusses Regional Developments With US Secretary Of State
10/17/2024 3:04:35 PM
DOHA, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
During a phone call, initiated by Secretary Blinken on Thursday, both sides discussed recent developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza and ways to deescalate the conflict in Lebanon, as well as several topics of mutual interest, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA). (end)
