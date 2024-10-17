عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari PM Discusses Regional Developments With US Secretary Of State


10/17/2024 3:04:35 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
During a phone call, initiated by Secretary Blinken on Thursday, both sides discussed recent developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza and ways to deescalate the conflict in Lebanon, as well as several topics of mutual interest, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA). (end)
mmj



MENAFN17102024000071011013ID1108792851


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search