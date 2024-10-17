(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Virtual Market in North America

size is estimated to grow by USD 2.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

15.2%

during the forecast period. Need for cost-effective teaching model

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of via mobile devices . However,

increase in open-source learning content

poses a challenge - Key market players include Abbotsford Virtual School, American School, Apex Learning Inc., Arizona State University, Basehor Linwood Virtual School, Charter Schools USA, Discovery Education Inc., D2L Inc., Florida Virtual School, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Ontario Virtual School Inc., Pansophic Learning, Pearson Plc, Primavera Online High School, Spring Education Group, Stanford University, Stride Inc., University of Nebraska Lincoln, University of the People, and VirtualHighSchool Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled virtual schools market in North America 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (For-profit EMO and Non-profit EMO), Application (Elementary schools, Middle schools, High schools, and Adult education), and Geography (North America) Region Covered North America Key companies profiled Abbotsford Virtual School, American School, Apex Learning Inc., Arizona State University, Basehor Linwood Virtual School, Charter Schools USA, Discovery Education Inc., D2L Inc., Florida Virtual School, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Ontario Virtual School Inc., Pansophic Learning, Pearson Plc, Primavera Online High School, Spring Education Group, Stanford University, Stride Inc., University of Nebraska Lincoln, University of the People, and VirtualHighSchool Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The use of mobile devices in education has become increasingly popular among North American educational institutions. With the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets, students can now access personalized and flexible learning experiences. Mobile devices are no longer just tools for content absorption but also for attending lectures, receiving alerts and updates, and participating in educational activities. This trend is driven by the growing number of tech-savvy students and the awareness of the benefits of mobile learning. As a result, virtual schools are embracing a blended learning approach that combines online and offline education. Vendors are responding to this trend by developing online learning content optimized for mobile devices, making virtual schools an essential part of the North American education market.



The Virtual Schools market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in personalized learning technologies, artificial intelligence, and student engagement. Interactive content, gamification, and online and cyber schools are becoming increasingly popular. Digital platforms and learning management systems offer flexible educational programs through online learning platforms. Public policies, accreditation, curriculum standards, and teacher qualifications continue to shape the landscape. Non-profit Educational Management Organizations (EMOs) and hybrid virtual programs cater to socioeconomic factors. Augmented and virtual reality , screen time, health effects, and digital technologies are key considerations. Higher education, STEM education, and smartphones are expanding the reach of virtual schools in North America.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The virtual schools market in North America relies on providing online study materials and services to support digital learning platforms. However, the emergence of open-source educational solutions, such as Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), poses a significant challenge. MOOCs offer affordable or free courses, accessible via mobile devices, and cover comprehensive subject matter. Popular MOOC providers like Khan Academy, edX, and Coursera provide free K-12 courses in various subjects. This trend may impact the growth of the virtual schools market, as some users prefer the cost-effective and holistic nature of MOOCs over paid virtual school offerings during the forecast period. Virtual schools in North America have seen significant growth in the past few years, with online education and digital learning becoming increasingly popular. However, this shift towards e-learning brings several challenges. Personalized learning through smartphones and digital technologies is essential, but managing screen time and addressing health effects are concerns. Higher education institutions are exploring augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for learning. STEM education, secondary education, and advanced placement courses are popular, with flexible learning options and transferable credits. Synchronous and asynchronous instruction through e-learning applications, video conferencing, and web conferencing are common. For-profit Educational Management Organizations (EMOs) offer online modes for high schools, while competitive exams require effective student participation. 5G network and advanced learning tools, including machine learning, AR and VR, are transforming education. However, addressing the sedentary lifestyle and providing effective student assessment software and blended learning solutions are crucial. Corporate training also benefits from online modes.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This virtual schools market in North America report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 For-profit EMO 1.2 Non-profit EMO



2.1 Elementary schools

2.2 Middle schools

2.3 High schools 2.4 Adult education

3.1 North America

1.1

For-profit EMO-

For-profit Education Management Organizations (EMOs) are private entities that operate schools or offer educational services with the primary objective of generating profits. These organizations collaborate with schools and districts to provide administrative and operational support, curriculum development, teacher training, and other educational services. In the realm of virtual education, for-profit EMOs invest in advanced technology infrastructure, learning management systems , and instructional resources to deliver superior virtual learning experiences. They offer customized virtual education programs catering to specific student populations, featuring specialized curricula, enrichment programs, and support services. For-profit EMOs' innovative approaches to curriculum, instruction, and technology integration attract schools seeking novel teaching methods, thereby driving growth in the North American virtual schools market. Consequently, the for-profit EMO segment is projected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

Virtual schools, also known as online or cyber schools, have revolutionized education in North America by providing flexible and accessible learning opportunities. These digital learning environments offer a wide range of benefits, including personalized learning, synchronous and asynchronous instruction, and transferable credits. Students can attend online schools using smartphones, computers, or tablets, making education more accessible than ever before. Advancements in technology have further enhanced virtual education with the integration of augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. Personalized learning technologies and interactive, content keep students engaged and motivated. Competitive exams can also be taken online, making it easier for students to prepare and test their knowledge. Course modules and printed materials are often available for download, while video conferencing and web conferencing allow for real-time interaction between students and teachers. Higher education institutions have also embraced virtual learning, offering online degree programs and certificate courses. Gamification and the use of digital platforms have made learning more fun and interactive, while the integration of virtual and augmented reality technologies provides a more learning experience. Overall, virtual schools offer a convenient, flexible, and effective alternative to traditional classroom learning.

Market Research Overview

Virtual schools, also known as online or e-schools, have become an integral part of North America's education landscape. These digital learning environments offer flexible, personalized, and educational experiences through various digital technologies such as smartphones, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). Higher education institutions are increasingly adopting online modes for delivering courses, while K-12 schools offer advanced placement courses, STEM education, and synchronous and asynchronous instruction. Digital technologies have transformed traditional distance learning into a more interactive and engaging experience. Screen time and health effects are concerns, but educational institutions are addressing these issues through blended learning solutions and interactive content. Online education tools like learning management systems, student assessment software, and machine learning algorithms enhance the learning experience. Public policies, accreditation, and curriculum standards ensure the quality of virtual schools. Virtual schools cater to various sectors, including secondary education, adult education, and corporate training. The use of AR and VR, artificial intelligence , and gamification in education is on the rise, and engaging learning experiences. Non-profit educational management organizations (EMOs) and for-profit EMOs offer hybrid virtual programs, catering to socioeconomic factors and competitive exams. The 5G network is set to revolutionize online education further, offering faster and more reliable connectivity.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



For-profit EMO

Non-profit EMO

Application



Elementary Schools



Middle Schools



High Schools

Adult Education

Geography North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About

Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED