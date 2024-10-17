MSDF Organises Symposium Within Qatar-Morocco Cultural Year 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Social Development and Family (MSDF)'s Family Empowerment Department organised a symposium as part of the activities of the Qatar-Morocco Cultural Year 2024.

Entitled family and the culture of a nation, the event was held in cooperation with the Qatar Museums' Cultural Years Initiative, the Social and Contribution Fund (DAAM), and the Moroccan Embassy in Doha.

In attendance were Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs HE Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani, Moroccan Embassy diplomats and several Qatari and Moroccan families. The speakers discussed the impact of cultural and social heritage on the family and its role in developing productive projects.

The speakers shed light on the productive projects of entrepreneurs from Qatar and Morocco, and how culture and traditions contributed to their development and continuity. The seminar also included a presentation of the participants' experiences and the extent to which they benefited from the cultural and social heritage in the family to develop their businesses, which strengthens community ties and contributes to local economic growth.

Also highlighted were the services provided by the Family Counseling Center (Wifaq), which include guidance and counseling in developmental, social and psychological fields, in addition to family reform services, parental care, community awareness, remote consultations, tests and measurements.

The symposiasts stressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage for its role in empowering family projects.

In addition to the socio-cultural dialogue, an accompanying exhibition was organized featuring productions of Qatari and Moroccan projects participating in the "From the Homeland" initiative.