The Rosé Social Club Sponsor Women Love Chocolate Party At Andsons Beverly Hills

The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring a Women Love Chocolate Party at andSons Beverly Hills Chocolatier

Love Chocolate? Join The Club! RSVP to attend The Sweetest Party Paris to LA!

Recruiting for Good and The Rosé Social Club sponsor meaningful Women Love Chocolate parties to connect like-valued talented women in LA thru sweet experiences.

Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, The Rose Social Club

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.

The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring The Sweetest Party in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to The Rosé Social Club Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Looking to meet like-valued women in LA, attend The Sweetest Party in LA; Women Love Chocolate."

To attend invite only Women Love Chocolate Party; women need to RSVP with Sara(at)TheRoseSocialClub(dot)com.

Sweet Parties are for 1 social hour, invited guests will enjoy andSons Chocolates from Beverly Hills.

About Women Love Chocolate...The Sweetest Party Made Just for You. The Rosé Social Club is sponsoring invite only celebrations. Our meaningful social parties are intimate for 10 like-valued women and for just one hour; so RSVP with ... to attend, and come on time or you'll miss all the fun. The Party Made Just for You!

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits!

Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs.

