ANTERIX SETS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL FOR THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2024, AT 9:00 A.M. ET

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX ) announced today that it will hold a call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Anterix senior management, led by recently appointed President and CEO Scott Lang, will discuss the Company's second quarter fiscal 2025 results.

A press release regarding the results will be issued after the close of the on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 1-833-816-1120 and asking the operator to be joined into the Anterix call. International callers should dial 1-412-317-1861. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at .

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

[email protected]



About Anterix

At Anterix, we engage with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit .

