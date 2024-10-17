Wound Care Market To Witness 3.1% CAGR By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock the potential of the global wound care market, projected to soar from USD 13.18 billion in 2023 to USD 16.32 billion by 2031, with a steady growth rate of 3.1%! Discover key insights on advanced dressings and emerging trends across hospitals and home healthcare. Westford, USA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Wound Care will attain the value of USD 16.32 Billion by 2031 , with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growth of wound care market can be attributed to factors such as increasing aging population, increasing incidence of chronic wounds, advancements in wound care technology. Furthermore, there is growing awareness of its importance that wound management and availability of advanced wound care products drives market growth. Wound Care Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 13.18 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 16.32 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End-use, Mode of Purchase, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Home Healthcare Solutions Key Market Drivers Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Wound Care Market Segmental Analysis

The Global Wound Care Market is segmented into Product, Application, End Use, and Region.

Based on Product , the market is segmented into Advanced Wound Dressing, Surgical Wound Dressing, and Traditional Wound Dressing.

Based on Application , the market is segmented into Chronic Wound and Acute Wound.

Based on End Use , the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Physician's Office, Nursing Homes, and Others.

By Region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Institutional Sales Segment to Dominate Due to High Volume of Patients in Hospitals and Clinics

The institutional sales segment is dominating in the market. Manufacturers of wound care products can also sell the products directly to healthcare providers, such as hospitals and clinics, or to patients through direct-to-consumer marketing. This approach can provide significant potential on how it is distributed to enable manufacturers to build relationships with their customers. Marketing companies consist of direct distributors and specialists. Hospitals, clinics, wound care centers, and other health care facilities, such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, research centers, and maternity care centers, often have contracts and relationships that it lasts longer with the distributors and manufacturers.

Home Healthcare Segment to Drive Market Due to Introduction of Single-use NPWT Systems

The home healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period. During the pandemic outbreak, home healthcare wound care products were more in demand. Wound care in home care centers begins primarily with the introduction of single-use NPWT systems. These devices are small, portable and easy to use. In addition, the cost of such wound healing also encourages patients to opt for home care facilities during their hospital stay.

Asia Pacific is Growing Due to Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth in the wound care market at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The presence of developing countries such as China, India and Japan are expected to drive the market growth in this region. This can be attributed to the increasing lifestyle changes that are contributing to the increased incidence of chronic diseases in the region. Furthermore, technological advancement, increasing age population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes & cancer are expected to boost the growth of the regional market. Thus, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the aforementioned factors.

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancements

Rise in the Aging Population

Restraints

Limited Awareness in Developing Regions

Regulatory Hurdles and Approvals

High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Products

Prominent Players in Wound Care Market



Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Medline Industries

Advancis Medical B. Braun Melsungen AG

