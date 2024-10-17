'Constitutional Changes Will Make Qatar Stronger'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) It has been 20 years since the initiation and inauguration of the of Qatar. During this time, Qatar has faced many experiences and challenges, as well as achieved significant accomplishments, both internally and externally. Twenty years is not a short period, and Qatar has learned a great deal from these experiences.

His Highness the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, as the leader of our country, considers the short, medium, and long-term interests of Qatar and its citizens. He recognised the need for equality and equity among citizens, as well as the importance of our unity. These two aspects are pivotal, and to achieve these important objectives, it became necessary to amend certain articles in the Constitution.

The principles of democracy and separation of powers between the legislative, executive, and judiciary systems remain secure. The Shura Council will continue to fulfil its role. We Qataris view the Shura as a means to achieve ultimate objectives without negative side effects. The constitutional changes are seen as extremely positive, aimed at maximising benefits without compromising the effectiveness and role of the Shura. These changes will enhance equity among citizens and strengthen national unity.

We Qataris focus on the ultimate objective because the Shura itself is a mechanism to serve the interests and unity of Qatar in the short, medium, and long term. Qataris wholeheartedly support the vision of His Highness the Amir. When His Highness addressed the Shura Council a few days ago, his message was very clear and highly welcomed by all Qataris.

It's worth noting that when the election took place, it was only to fulfil a constitutional requirement, rather than to fulfil a public need. Now, after three years, we see the value of His Highness' vision that we can achieve all the interests served by the Shura while avoiding any possible negative side effects. Qataris welcomed His Highness' vision for the Shura, recognising that we are like one family. An appointed Shura is not new to us; in fact, we have lived it for more than half a century. This experience is highly cherished by all Qataris. The Shura, over the last half-century, has helped develop Qatar, strengthen Qatari unity, and align with our culture and social structure. It has been highly appreciated and respected by all Qataris.

Over the last three years, we must acknowledge that the Shura and its members have been dedicated and honest. We highly appreciate their input during this time. They themselves, including the elected members, wholeheartedly support the new direction. Some of them are close friends of mine, and I've heard directly from them how comfortable and supportive they are of this change. They are an integral part of Qatari society, our stable society, and the big family of Qatar. They understand well that the new direction will provide all the positives and gains that Qataris want without any potential side effects.

It's important to highlight that the election process was very successful and transparent. We should praise the experience of the last three years and the dedication of the excellent members of the Shura Council. To demonstrate how harmonised and supportive the current Shura is, over the last three years, there hasn't been a single instance where they needed to vote. Decisions were always unanimous, reflecting the unity of our society.

The immediate response to His Highness' address was enormous and overwhelming. The joy and happiness were evident across Qatar among all Qataris. His Highness the Amir looks at the ultimate welfare of Qatar and its citizens, and Qataris trust His Highness, who works diligently for the advantage of Qatar. He considers not only today or tomorrow but the long-term future of Qatar. Qataris trust and love His Highness the Amir unconditionally.

His Highness the Amir has elevated us to higher levels of development and social security, positively affecting all aspects of our lives - social, economic, environmental, and political. His Highness represents all Qataris, and we follow His Highness because we trust that his vision and direction are always in the interests of all of us, but also for our children, grandchildren, and beyond.

In the near future, the process of constitutional and legal changes will emphasise the equality of rights and duties among all Qataris. This is highly welcomed by all Qataris and will definitely boost and augment our already existing national unity, which is a pivotal characteristic of our Qatari society. We cherish this unity and aim to protect it forever.

Additionally, there will be positive and inclusive amendments to the requirement of Shura Council membership, which will ensure equality for all Qataris. Importantly, there will be amendments to the requirement for ministerial position and will be more inclusive. These changes will further augment and support the national unity among us all.

To this effect, as a citizen, I would like to express my high appreciation, thanks, and ultimate support for His Highness' direction in elevating Qatar from a high level to even further heights in all aspects of our lives. We look forward to a bright future for Qatar, its citizens, and residents, led by His Highness the Amir. May Allah bless him for all he is doing for Qatar.

