Mary Alexander & Associates Announces Total Settlement Of Over $1.5 Billion With L.A. Catholic Church

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates announced a record settlement with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles over sex abuse claims that now totals more than $1.5 billion.

Mary Alexander represented dozens of throughout this decades-long litigation where hundreds of priests were alleged to have sexually abused over 1,350 people.

"This is a historic day, but a sad one as well," said clergy abuse attorney Mary Alexander. "While this brings these cases to a close for so many, the scars they carry will be with them for the rest of their life."

Iin this latest settlement, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles agreed to a historic $880 million settlement for 1,353 victims of clergy sexual abuse, capping over two decades of legal battles. This brings the total payout to more than $1.5 billion, making it the largest settlement involving the Catholic Church. Over 300 priests in the archdiocese have been accused of abusing minors, and the settlement follows a long history of cover-ups, including high-profile cases like Father Michael Baker, who molested more than 40 children, and George Rucker, who abused young girls. Archbishop José Gomez who approved this latest settlement expressed deep regret and emphasized the church's ongoing reforms to prevent future abuse. The settlement will be funded through archdiocesan investments and other assets. While the legal battle is nearing an end, victims' attorneys stress the lasting trauma caused by the abuse. This marks a significant, though incomplete, step toward justice for the survivors.

"We are hopeful that each individual involved in these cases can use these funds to get the therapy and healing they need to continue to live hopeful lives," Ms. Alexander added.

Over the last few years, Ms. Alexander has obtained tens of millions of dollars in clergy sex abuse and other sex abuse cases throughout California. She continues to litigate clergy abuse matters in other venues, including San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, San Diego and beyond.

