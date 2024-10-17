Fifth Third Foundation Supports Communities Impacted By Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, October 17, 2024 /3BL/ - As Florida begins to rebuild from Hurricane Milton's impact, the Fifth Third Foundation is proud to announce a $250,000 commitment to local nonprofit organizations as they provide care, comfort and support to local communities.

“It's not just our responsibility as a good corporate to respond in times of crisis, but it's also our responsibility as a good neighbor,” said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer for Fifth Third.“We live and work in the communities where Hurricane Milton paved its path. Supporting our Fifth Third family and the communities we serve is at the core of what we do, and we will continue to search for meaningful opportunities to help those in need.”

In addition to the $250,000 commitment, Fifth Third will also be deploying the Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile, commonly known as the eBus to Florida communities including Sarasota, Venice and Wesley Chapel to bring financial access, social services and financial education resources to those in need.

“It's been an emotional journey over the past couple of weeks as we had to pause one hurricane recovery to prepare for another one,” said Cary Putrino, North Florida region president for Fifth Third.“From employees helping each other hang hurricane shutters ahead of the storm to the resources and assistance provided after the storm, I'm proud of the way our team has responded and shown up for each other across the state and across the Bank. Together, we are Florida and Fifth Third Strong.”

“Hurricanes Helene and Milton have brought devastation to many of our communities across the country, but it has been during this time where I have seen our close-knit team step up to support each other and the communities we serve,” said Stephanie Green, South Florida region president for Fifth Third.“We ensured that leading up and following the storm, our customers' financial needs were met. Behind the scenes, our entire network ensured that we, as employees, were taken care of.

About the Fifth Third Foundation

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was one of the first charitable foundations created by a financial institution. The Fifth Third Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at . Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.