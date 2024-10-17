CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS NORTH CAROLINA PRESENCE, ENTERS CATAWBA COUNTY WITH NEWEST RESTAURANT IN HICKORY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fast casual concept to celebrate the grand opening on October 23, offering free chicken salad for a year

Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is opening its 17th restaurant in North Carolina and first in Catawba County,

located at 972 2nd Street NE.

The Hickory community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, October 23 where

the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year* .



During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways featuring other locally owned small businesses. These include:



Wednesday, October 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, October 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Tote bag!**

Friday, October 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase the Chick Meal will receive a Free Chick Cooler!** Saturday, October 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chick Tumbler!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Hickory is co-owned by Allison Anderson and Sunny Murtaza. Anderson, originally from Chilhowie, VA, recently relocated to Conover, NC to open her restaurant. Before joining Chicken Salad Chick, she spent four years as a case manager with the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program and seven years at the Smyth County Public Library. She believes her background in public service and community involvement will serve her well as a franchise owner, allowing her to create a welcoming and engaging environment for customers. Anderson is confident in her ability to connect with people and understand their needs, which she believes will be key in building positive relationships with guests.

Anderson first discovered Chicken Salad Chick in 2021 at the Bristol, TN location. She recalls being greeted by a warm and friendly atmosphere, with patient staff who offered samples of various flavors as she explored the menu. That experience left a lasting impression on her, inspiring her to learn more about the franchise.

"From the moment I stepped into the Bristol location, I knew there was something special about Chicken Salad Chick," said Allison Anderson, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Hickory. "The combination of a welcoming atmosphere, delicious food, and strong community values really resonated with me. I've always looked for opportunities where I could make a meaningful difference, and owning a Chicken Salad Chick allows me to do just that while being part of a brand that truly cares about its people and its communities."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Hickory restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in North Carolina by bringing our fresh and flavorful menu to Catawba County," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Hickory has been a warm and welcoming community so far, and we're confident our menu will resonate with the locals. We're also thrilled to welcome Allison and Sunny to the Chicken Salad Chick family. Their deep commitment to giving back, especially through Allison's prior public service career, is truly inspiring. We know they'll carry forward our mission of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others, making Chicken Salad Chick a beloved spot in Hickory this fall. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they'll have on the community!"

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Hickory team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Hickory, the restaurant will be raising money for Catawba County United Way, a nonprofit dedicated to building relationships to support the community and currently supporting Hurricane Helene relief in the surrounding area. Donations will contribute to the organization's mission of helping children reach their potential by promoting financial stability, and improving health outcomes, with assistance following the impact of Hurricane Helene on Western North Carolina communities.

Chicken Salad Chick of Hickory will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook

and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:



*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 280 restaurants in 20 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year,

Fast Casual's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See

for additional information.

