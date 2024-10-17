Mccormick & Company Announces Investor Day Details

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNT VALLEY, Md., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC ), a global leader in flavor, will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at McCormick's Global Headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Brendan Foley, President and CEO, along with members of McCormick's leadership team will discuss the Company's long-term strategy and outlook.

Attendance in person is by invitation only. Presentations are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 11:30 a.m. ET. The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" mccormic . A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available on the same website following the event.

About

McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit: or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For

information

contact:

Investor Relations:

Faten Freiha - [email protected]

Global Communications:

Lori Robinson

- [email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED