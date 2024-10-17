Oceanfirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the“Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst N.A. (the“Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $24.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase from $19.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $23.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $75.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, an increase from $73.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to“Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):



For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, Performance Ratios (Annualized):

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets 0.71 % 0.70 % 0.57 % 0.74 % 0.73 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.68 5.61 4.75 5.98 6.03 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (a) 8.16 8.10 6.93 8.62 8.85 Return on average tangible common equity (a) 8.57 8.51 7.29 9.05 9.31 Efficiency ratio 65.77 62.86 63.37 62.71 62.15 Net interest margin 2.67 2.71 2.91 2.73 3.09

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders' equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders' equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders' equity. Refer to“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,”“Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.



Core earnings1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $23.2 million and $71.5 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $1.22 per diluted share, an increase from $18.6 million or $0.32 per diluted share and a decrease from $78.4 million or $1.33 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $22.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $30.9 million and $99.8 million, respectively, or $0.53 and $1.71 per diluted share, as compared to $35.0 million and $118.7 million, or $0.59 and $2.01 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $32.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Core Ratios 1 (Annualized): 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.54 % 0.71 % 0.78 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 7.85 7.86 6.54 8.20 9.46 Return on average tangible common equity 8.24 8.26 6.88 8.61 9.96 Efficiency ratio 66.00 63.47 64.29 63.49 60.79 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.32 $ 1.22 $ 1.33 Core PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.53 0.56 0.59 1.71 2.01

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:



Net Interest Income Stabilization: Net interest income of $82.2 million for the quarter as compared to $82.3 million in the prior linked quarter.

Deposits: Total deposits increased by $122.2 million to $10.1 billion from $10.0 billion and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 99% at September 30, 2024.

Strategic Investments: The results include $3.3 million of expenses, of which $1.7 million related to merger and acquisition costs, for the talent acquisition of Garden State Home Loans, Inc. and acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC.2 These are expected to improve future operating performance by expanding fee revenue and specialty finance offerings. Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remain strong as non-performing loans and loans 30 to 89 days past due as a percentage of total loans receivable were 0.28% and 0.15%, respectively. Non-performing loans decreased by $5.3 million, to $28.1 million, and the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $88,000 for the quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company's results,“We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which builds on the existing strength of our balance sheet, including robust capital and asset quality, coupled with stabilization of net interest income and margin. The quarter includes additional investments in mortgage banking activities, which will expand our digital channels and fee revenue and, in October, we completed an acquisition of a specialty finance company expanding our product offerings.” Mr. Maher added,“Additionally, the Company hosted its third annual CommUNITYFirst Day. Thank you to our incredible employees and community partners for a successful event involving over 700 employees and nearly 3,000 hours across our communities.”

The Company's Board of Directors declared its 111th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on November 15, 2024 to common stockholders of record on November 4, 2024. The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on November 15, 2024 to preferred stockholders of record on October 31, 2024.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or“Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expense, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as“non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax“non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses. Refer to“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,”“Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 The talent acquisition of Garden State Home Loans, Inc. was effective August 3, 2024. Additionally, the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC was effective October 1, 2024.





Results of Operations

The current quarter was impacted by a continued mix-shift and repricing of funding costs. Further, the results were impacted by the following non-recurring events: $1.7 million of merger related expenses, a $1.4 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company's trust business, a $855,000 gain on sale of assets held for sale, and the resolution, via sale of collateral, of a single commercial real estate relationship of $7.2 million that was moved to non-accrual and partially charged-off in prior periods.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $82.2 million, from $91.0 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.67%, from 2.91%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion of 0.02% and 0.06%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in yield on average interest-earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $152.1 million due to balance sheet contraction while the average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.26%, from 5.08%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.20%, from 2.71%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.44%, from 1.99%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $5.8 million, primarily due to a decrease in total deposits, largely offset by an increase in total borrowings.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $250.7 million, from $281.9 million, reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment. Net interest margin decreased to 2.73%, from 3.09%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.05% for the respective periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $45.8 million, primarily driven by an increase in securities growth of $153.9 million, which was funded through the decrease of $135.4 million of interest-earning deposits and short-term investments. The average yield increased to 5.25%, from 4.90%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.12%, from 2.29%. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.37%, from 1.48%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $258.0 million, primarily due to an increase in total deposits, partly offset by a decrease in total borrowings.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024

Net interest income decreased by $44,000, as the increase in cost of deposits slightly outpaced the decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance costs and the yield of average interest earning assets. Net interest margin decreased to 2.67%, from 2.71%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion of 0.02% and 0.04% for the respective periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $28.9 million, primarily due to an increase in interest-earning deposits and short-term investments, partly offset by a decrease in loans. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.26%, from 5.25%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.20%, from 3.14%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits. Total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.44%, from 2.37%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $1.8 million, primarily due to an increase in FHLB advances, partly offset by a decrease in deposits and other borrowings.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $517,000 and $4.2 million, respectively, as compared to $10.3 million and $14.5 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $3.1 million in the prior linked quarter. The lower provision for the current quarter was a result of flat loan growth, net loan recoveries, and the net effect of shifts in the Company's loan portfolio and external macro economic forecasts.

Net loan recoveries were $88,000 and net loan charge-offs were $1.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $8.3 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million in the prior linked quarter. The prior year periods and prior linked quarter included partial charge-offs of $8.4 million and $1.6 million, respectively, for the single commercial real estate relationship disclosed previously. Refer to“Results of Operations” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Other income increased to $14.7 million, as compared to $10.8 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $1.4 million and $1.5 million, for the respective quarters, and a $1.4 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company's trust business in the current quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $2.5 million, primarily driven by increases in fees and service charges of $918,000 related to treasury management fees, a non-recurring gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000, and net gain on sale of loans of $439,000.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Other income increased to $38.0 million, as compared to $21.8 million. The current period was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $4.2 million and a $2.6 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company's trust business. The prior year was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $6.6 million, primarily related to losses on sale of investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $2.8 million, primarily driven by increases in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance of $1.5 million, which included one-time death benefits in the current period, net gain on sale of loans of $1.2 million, and gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000. This was partially offset by a decrease in trust and asset management revenue of $590,000, related to the sale of a portion of the Company's trust business.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024

Other income in the prior linked quarter was $11.0 million and was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $887,000 related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.7 million, primarily due increases in fees and service charges of $1.1 million related to treasury management fees, and the gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000, as noted above.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Operating expenses decreased to $63.7 million, as compared to $64.5 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core operations related to merger related expenses of $1.7 million in the current quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $2.4 million. The primary driver was a decrease in professional fees of $3.3 million as the Company realized benefits from the performance improvement initiatives and investments made in the prior periods. This was partially offset by an increase in other operating expense of $1.1 million, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

Operating expenses decreased to $181.0 million, as compared to $188.7 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by $2.1 million in the current year of non-core operations related to merger related expenses and a FDIC special assessment, and by $92,000 in the prior year for merger related and net branch consolidation expenses.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $9.7 million. The primary drivers were decreases in professional fees of $8.6 million and compensation and employee benefits expenses of $1.9 million, which were due to the same initiatives discussed in the three-month periods above. This was partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses of $1.3 million, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $3.4 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $2.7 million, related to additional personnel in connection with the expansion of fee revenue noted above, and other operating expense of $854,000, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $7.5 million and $25.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to $6.5 million and $24.1 million for the same prior year periods, and $7.1 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 22.9% and 24.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to 23.9% and 24.0% for the same prior year periods, and 22.5% for the prior linked quarter. The Company's current quarter effective tax rate was positively impacted by geographic mix as compared to the same prior year period and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was adversely impacted by the non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million net of other state effects. The prior linked quarter's effective tax rate was positively impacted by the net effect of state law changes.

Financial Condition

September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Total assets decreased by $49.8 million to $13.49 billion, from $13.54 billion, primarily due to decreases in loans, partly offset by net increase in total debt securities. Total loans decreased by $172.4 million to $10.02 billion, from $10.19 billion, primarily due to a decrease in the total commercial portfolio of $188.4 million driven by loan payoffs. The loan pipeline increased by $168.6 million to $351.6 million, from $183.0 million. Held-to-maturity debt securities decreased by $84.6 million to $1.08 billion, from $1.16 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Debt securities available-for-sale increased $157.9 million to $911.8 million, from $753.9 million, primarily due to new purchases. Other assets decreased by $20.3 million to $159.3 million, from $179.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities decreased by $82.3 million to $11.79 billion, from $11.88 billion primarily related to lower deposits and a funding mix shift. Deposits decreased by $318.8 million to $10.12 billion, from $10.43 billion, primarily due to decreases in high-yield savings accounts of $326.9 million and time deposits of $224.6 million, offset by increases in money market accounts of $266.8 million. Time deposits decreased to $2.22 billion, from $2.45 billion, representing 22.0% and 23.4% of total deposits, respectively, which was primarily related to planned runoff of brokered time deposits, which decreased by $430.4 million, offset by increases in retail time deposits of $221.4 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.1%, as compared to 97.7%. FHLB advances increased by $43.2 million to $891.9 million, from $848.6 million and other borrowings increased by $223.5 million to $419.9 million, from $196.5 million, as a result of lower cost funding availability.

Other liabilities decreased by $43.1 million to $257.6 million, from $300.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of“well-capitalized” regulatory levels at September 30, 2024, including the Company's estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which increased to 11.3%, up approximately 40 basis points from December 31, 2023.

Total stockholders' equity increased to $1.69 billion, as compared to $1.66 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of dividends and share repurchases. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,383,238 shares totaling $21.5 million representing a weighted average cost of $15.38. The Company had 1,551,200 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $8.7 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company completed its annual goodwill impairment test as of August 31, 2024. Based on a quantitative assessment, the Company concluded that goodwill was not impaired. However, the Company continues to monitor its goodwill as further and continued negative industry and economic trends and decline in the Company's stock price may result in a re-evaluation before the next required annual test.

The Company's tangible common equity3 increased by $35.0 million to $1.13 billion. The Company's stockholders' equity to assets ratio was 12.56% at September 30, 2024, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 30 basis points during the quarter to 8.68%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share increased to $29.02, as compared to $27.96. Tangible book value per common share3 increased to $19.28, as compared to $18.35.

3 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders' equity and total assets. Refer to“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality

September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Overall asset quality metrics remained stable. The Company's non-performing loans decreased to $28.1 million from $29.5 million and represented 0.28% and 0.29% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 245.45%, as compared to 227.21%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $15.5 million, from $19.2 million. Criticized and classified assets increased to $189.1 million, from $146.9 million. The Company's allowance for loan credit losses was 0.69% of total loans, as compared to 0.66%. Refer to“Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company's asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans decreased to $25.3 million, from $26.4 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 273.51%, as compared to 254.64%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $14.2 million, from $17.7 million. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $74.8 million, or 0.75% of total loans, as compared to $74.7 million, or 0.73% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 257920. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 120573, from one hour after the end of the call until November 15, 2024. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.5 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to .

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words“believe”,“expect”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“will”,“should”,“may”,“view”,“opportunity”,“potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company's lending area, real estate market values in the Company's lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company's deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the effect of the Company's rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank's ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

OceanFirst Financial Corp .

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands)

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 214,171 $ 181,198 $ 153,718 $ 408,882 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 911,753 721,484 753,892 453,208 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $902 at September 30, 2024, $958 at June 30, 2024, $1,133 at December 31, 2023 and $932 at September 30, 2023 (estimated fair value of $1,007,781 at September 30, 2024, $1,003,850 at June 30, 2024, $1,068,438 at December 31, 2023 and $1,047,342 at September 30, 2023) 1,075,131 1,105,843 1,159,735 1,189,339 Equity investments 95,688 104,132 100,163 97,908 Restricted equity investments, at cost 98,545 92,679 93,766 82,484 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $69,066 at September 30, 2024, $68,839 at June 30, 2024, $67,137 at December 31, 2023 and $63,877 at September 30, 2023 9,963,598 9,961,117 10,136,721 10,068,156 Loans held-for-sale 23,036 2,062 5,166 - Interest and dividends receivable 48,821 50,976 51,874 50,030 Premises and equipment, net 116,087 117,392 121,372 122,646 Bank owned life insurance 269,138 267,867 266,498 265,071 Assets held for sale - 28 28 3,004 Goodwill 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 Core deposit intangible 7,056 7,859 9,513 10,489 Other assets 159,313 202,972 179,661 240,820 Total assets $ 13,488,483 $ 13,321,755 $ 13,538,253 $ 13,498,183 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 10,116,167 $ 9,994,017 $ 10,434,949 $ 10,533,929 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 891,860 789,337 848,636 606,056 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers 81,163 80,000 73,148 82,981 Other borrowings 419,927 424,490 196,456 196,183 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 27,282 25,168 22,407 29,696 Other liabilities 257,576 332,074 300,712 411,734 Total liabilities 11,793,975 11,645,086 11,876,308 11,860,579 Stockholders' equity: OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders' equity 1,693,654 1,675,885 1,661,163 1,636,891 Non-controlling interest 854 784 782 713 Total stockholders' equity 1,694,508 1,676,669 1,661,945 1,637,604 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,488,483 $ 13,321,755 $ 13,538,253 $ 13,498,183

OceanFirst Financial Corp .

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------| Interest income: Loans $ 136,635 $ 136,049 $ 133,931 $ 409,805 $ 384,755 Debt securities 19,449 19,039 15,223 58,349 43,829 Equity investments and other 5,441 4,338 9,256 14,399 18,956 Total interest income 161,525 159,426 158,410 482,553 447,540 Interest expense: Deposits 62,318 60,071 53,287 182,244 112,551 Borrowed funds 16,988 17,092 14,127 49,603 53,082 Total interest expense 79,306 77,163 67,414 231,847 165,633 Net interest income 82,219 82,263 90,996 250,706 281,907 Provision for credit losses 517 3,114 10,283 4,222 14,525 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 81,702 79,149 80,713 246,484 267,382 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 1,615 1,571 1,507 4,602 4,381 Trust and asset management revenue 384 419 662 1,329 1,919 Fees and service charges 6,096 5,015 5,178 15,584 15,939 Net gain on sales of loans 505 420 66 1,282 119 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 1,420 887 1,452 4,230 (5,908 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,779 1,726 1,390 5,367 3,853 Commercial loan swap income 414 241 11 793 712 Other 2,471 706 496 4,768 748 Total other income 14,684 10,985 10,762 37,955 21,763 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 35,844 33,136 35,534 101,739 103,676 Occupancy 5,157 5,175 5,466 15,531 15,970 Equipment 1,026 1,068 1,172 3,224 3,478 Marketing 1,385 1,175 1,183 3,550 3,126 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 2,618 2,685 2,557 8,438 6,771 Data processing 5,940 6,018 6,086 17,914 18,405 Check card processing 1,153 1,075 1,154 3,278 3,649 Professional fees 1,970 2,161 5,258 6,863 15,439 Amortization of core deposit intangible 803 810 987 2,457 3,008 Branch consolidation expense, net - - - - 70 Merger related expenses 1,669 - - 1,669 22 Other operating expense 6,171 5,317 5,087 16,365 15,109 Total operating expenses 63,736 58,620 64,484 181,028 188,723 Income before provision for income taxes 32,650 31,514 26,991 103,411 100,422 Provision for income taxes 7,464 7,082 6,459 25,183 24,109 Net income 25,186 24,432 20,532 78,228 76,313 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 70 59 (135 ) 72 (34 ) Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. 25,116 24,373 20,667 78,156 76,347 Dividends on preferred shares 1,004 1,004 1,004 3,012 3,012 Net income available to common stockholders $ 24,112 $ 23,369 $ 19,663 $ 75,144 $ 73,335 Basic earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 1.29 $ 1.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 1.29 $ 1.24 Average basic shares outstanding 58,065 58,356 59,104 58,405 59,037 Average diluted shares outstanding 58,068 58,357 59,111 58,407 59,068

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE At September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Commercial: Commercial real estate - investor $ 5,273,159 $ 5,324,994 $ 5,322,755 $ 5,353,974 $ 5,334,279 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 841,930 857,710 914,582 943,891 957,216 Commercial and industrial 660,879 616,400 677,176 666,532 652,119 Total commercial 6,775,968 6,799,104 6,914,513 6,964,397 6,943,614 Consumer: Residential real estate 3,003,213 2,977,698 2,965,276 2,979,534 2,928,259 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer") 242,975 242,526 245,859 250,664 251,698 Total consumer 3,246,188 3,220,224 3,211,135 3,230,198 3,179,957 Total loans 10,022,156 10,019,328 10,125,648 10,194,595 10,123,571 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 10,508 10,628 9,734 9,263 8,462 Allowance for loan credit losses (69,066 ) (68,839 ) (67,173 ) (67,137 ) (63,877 ) Loans receivable, net $ 9,963,598 $ 9,961,117 $ 10,068,209 $ 10,136,721 $ 10,068,156 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 142,394 $ 104,136 $ 89,555 $ 68,217 $ 52,796 At September 30, 2024 Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 8.28 % $ 199,818 $ 166,206 $ 66,167 $ 124,707 $ 50,756 Residential real estate 6.09 137,978 80,330 57,340 49,499 66,682 Other consumer 8.94 13,788 12,586 13,030 8,819 13,795 Total 7.45 % $ 351,584 $ 259,122 $ 136,537 $ 183,025 $ 131,233





For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 7.99 % $ 245,886 $ 56,053 $ 123,010 $ 94,294 $ 90,263 Residential real estate 6.51 169,273 121,388 78,270 113,227 92,299 Other consumer 8.98 15,760 16,970 11,405 16,971 17,019 Total 7.44 % $ 430,919 $ 194,411 $ 212,685 $ 224,492 $ 199,581 Loans sold $ 65,296 $ 45,045 $ 29,965 $ 20,138 $ 15,404 (1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.

DEPOSITS At September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 1,638,447 $ 1,632,521 $ 1,639,828 $ 1,657,119 $ 1,827,381 Interest-bearing checking 3,896,348 3,667,837 3,865,699 3,911,766 3,708,874 Money market 1,288,555 1,210,312 1,150,979 1,021,805 860,025 Savings 1,071,946 1,115,688 1,260,309 1,398,837 1,484,000 Time deposits (1) 2,220,871 2,367,659 2,320,036 2,445,422 2,653,649 Total deposits $ 10,116,167 $ 9,994,017 $ 10,236,851 $ 10,434,949 $ 10,533,929





(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $201.0 million, $401.6 million, $543.4 million, $631.5 million, and $995.5 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY (1)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Non-performing loans: Commercial real estate - investor $ 12,478 $ 19,761 $ 21,507 $ 20,820 $ 20,723 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 4,368 4,081 3,355 351 240 Commercial and industrial 122 434 567 304 1,120 Residential real estate 9,108 7,213 7,181 5,542 5,624 Other consumer 2,063 1,933 2,401 2,531 2,391 Total non-performing loans $ 28,139 $ 33,422 $ 35,011 $ 29,548 $ 30,098 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 15,458 $ 9,655 $ 17,534 $ 19,202 $ 20,591 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 8,409 $ 8,677 $ 9,075 $ 6,420 $ 6,679 Performing 26,655 27,184 15,619 15,361 7,645 Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) $ 35,064 $ 35,861 $ 24,694 $ 21,781 $ 14,324 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 69,066 $ 68,839 $ 67,173 $ 67,137 $ 63,877 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (3) 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.66 % 0.66 % 0.63 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3) 245.45 205.97 191.86 227.21 212.23 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.28 0.33 0.35 0.29 0.30 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.21 0.25 0.26 0.22 0.22 Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 15,323 $ 16,058 $ 16,700 $ 16,122 $ 18,640 Non-performing PCD loans 2,887 2,841 3,525 3,183 3,177 Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days 1,279 1,188 2,088 1,516 13,007 PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 760 759 764 771 750 Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (4) Non-performing loans 25,252 30,581 31,486 26,365 26,921 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans) 14,179 8,467 15,446 17,686 7,584 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 34,304 35,102 23,930 21,010 13,574 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3) 273.51 % 225.10 % 213.34 % 254.64 % 237.28 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.25 0.31 0.31 0.26 0.27 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.19 0.23 0.23 0.19 0.20





(1) The quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2024 include the addition and subsequent resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million, which had life-to-date charge-offs of $10.0 million. (2) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. (3) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.7 million, $6.1 million, $7.0 million, $7.5 million and $8.8 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively. (4) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.

NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs): Loan charge-offs (1) $ (124 ) $ (1,600 ) $ (441 ) $ (98 ) $ (8,379 ) Recoveries on loans 212 148 92 63 108 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 88 $ (1,452 ) $ (349 ) $ (35 ) $ (8,271 ) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM* 0.06 % 0.01 % - % 0.33 % Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail: Commercial $ 129 $ (1,576 ) $ (35 ) $ 9 $ (8,332 ) Residential real estate (6 ) 87 66 9 17 Other consumer (35 ) 37 (380 ) (53 ) 44 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 88 $ (1,452 ) $ (349 ) $ (35 ) $ (8,271 )





(1) The three months ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 includes charge-offs related to a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million and $8.4 million, respectively. * Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 210,245 $ 2,971 5.62 % $ 132,574 $ 1,770 5.37 % $ 470,825 $ 6,440 5.43 % Securities (2) 2,063,633 21,919 4.23 2,058,711 21,607 4.22 1,873,450 18,039 3.82 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 6,782,777 102,881 6.03 6,845,988 102,620 6.03 6,923,743 103,069 5.91 Residential real estate 2,992,138 29,677 3.97 2,978,749 29,072 3.90 2,918,612 26,765 3.67 Other consumer 242,942 4,077 6.68 246,024 4,357 7.12 252,126 4,097 6.45 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (59,063 ) - - (58,270 ) - - (53,959 ) - - Loans receivable, net 9,958,794 136,635 5.46 10,012,491 136,049 5.46 10,040,522 133,931 5.30 Total interest-earning assets 12,232,672 161,525 5.26 12,203,776 159,426 5.25 12,384,797 158,410 5.08 Non-interest-earning assets 1,206,024 1,237,442 1,252,416 Total assets $ 13,438,696 $ 13,441,218 $ 13,637,213 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,856,281 21,731 2.24 % $ 3,862,060 21,043 2.19 % $ 3,692,500 14,938 1.61 % Money market 1,256,536 11,454 3.63 1,183,429 10,482 3.56 832,729 5,698 2.71 Savings 1,088,926 2,218 0.81 1,164,203 2,604 0.90 1,391,811 3,311 0.94 Time deposits 2,339,370 26,915 4.58 2,337,458 25,942 4.46 2,867,921 29,340 4.06 Total 8,541,113 62,318 2.90 8,547,150 60,071 2.83 8,784,961 53,287 2.41 FHLB Advances 757,535 9,140 4.80 711,801 8,746 4.94 701,343 8,707 4.93 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 75,871 491 2.57 72,305 478 2.66 76,620 261 1.35 Other borrowings 499,839 7,357 5.86 541,266 7,868 5.85 317,210 5,159 6.45 Total borrowings 1,333,245 16,988 5.07 1,325,372 17,092 5.19 1,095,173 14,127 5.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,874,358 79,306 3.20 9,872,522 77,163 3.14 9,880,134 67,414 2.71 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,634,743 1,626,165 1,841,198 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 240,560 268,078 272,982 Total liabilities 11,749,661 11,766,765 11,994,314 Stockholders' equity 1,689,035 1,674,453 1,642,899 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,438,696 $ 13,441,218 $ 13,637,213 Net interest income $ 82,219 $ 82,263 $ 90,996 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.06 % 2.11 % 2.37 % Net interest margin (5) 2.67 % 2.71 % 2.91 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.44 % 2.37 % 1.99 %





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 168,822 $ 6,966 5.51 % $ 304,184 $ 11,661 5.13 % Securities (2) 2,073,552 65,782 4.24 1,919,660 51,124 3.56 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 6,851,021 309,922 6.04 6,892,456 295,199 5.73 Residential real estate 2,981,822 87,345 3.91 2,895,601 77,862 3.59 Other consumer 245,777 12,538 6.81 257,063 11,694 6.08 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (58,825 ) - - (52,626 ) - - Loans receivable, net 10,019,795 409,805 5.46 9,992,494 384,755 5.15 Total interest-earning assets 12,262,169 482,553 5.25 12,216,338 447,540 4.90 Non-interest-earning assets 1,216,562 1,234,942 Total assets $ 13,478,731 $ 13,451,280 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,881,344 63,570 2.19 % $ 3,757,417 33,171 1.18 % Money market 1,177,612 31,107 3.53 744,689 11,136 2.00 Savings 1,202,533 9,284 1.03 1,336,497 4,034 0.40 Time deposits 2,363,542 78,283 4.42 2,388,299 64,210 3.59 Total 8,625,031 182,244 2.82 8,226,902 112,551 1.83 FHLB Advances 704,911 25,657 4.86 1,055,106 38,530 4.88 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 72,239 1,380 2.55 73,441 544 0.99 Other borrowings 513,951 22,566 5.86 302,649 14,008 6.19 Total borrowings 1,291,101 49,603 5.13 1,431,196 53,082 4.96 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,916,132 231,847 3.12 9,658,098 165,633 2.29 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,631,841 1,913,624 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 251,878 253,014 Total liabilities 11,799,851 11,824,736 Stockholders' equity 1,678,880 1,626,544 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,478,731 $ 13,451,280 Net interest income $ 250,706 $ 281,907 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.13 % 2.61 % Net interest margin (5) 2.73 % 3.09 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.37 % 1.48 %





(1) Average yields and costs are annualized. (2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses. (3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 13,488,483 $ 13,321,755 $ 13,418,978 $ 13,538,253 $ 13,498,183 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 911,753 721,484 744,944 753,892 453,208 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 1,075,131 1,105,843 1,128,666 1,159,735 1,189,339 Equity investments 95,688 104,132 103,201 100,163 97,908 Restricted equity investments, at cost 98,545 92,679 85,689 93,766 82,484 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 9,963,598 9,961,117 10,068,209 10,136,721 10,068,156 Deposits 10,116,167 9,994,017 10,236,851 10,434,949 10,533,929 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 891,860 789,337 658,436 848,636 606,056 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 501,090 504,490 492,520 269,604 279,164 Total stockholders' equity 1,694,508 1,676,669 1,665,837 1,661,945 1,637,604





For the Three Months Ended, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 161,525 $ 159,426 $ 161,602 $ 160,434 $ 158,410 Interest expense 79,306 77,163 75,378 72,610 67,414 Net interest income 82,219 82,263 86,224 87,824 90,996 Provision for credit losses 517 3,114 591 3,153 10,283 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 81,702 79,149 85,633 84,671 80,713 Other income (excluding activity related to debt and equity investments and sale of trust business) 11,826 10,098 9,201 9,685 9,310 Net gain on equity investments 1,420 887 1,923 2,176 1,452 Net gain on sale of trust business 1,438 - 1,162 - - Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses) 62,067 58,620 58,254 58,526 64,484 FDIC special assessment - - 418 1,663 - Merger related expenses 1,669 - - - - Income before provision for income taxes 32,650 31,514 39,247 36,343 26,991 Provision for income taxes 7,464 7,082 10,637 8,591 6,459 Net income 25,186 24,432 28,610 27,752 20,532 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 70 59 (57 ) 70 (135 ) Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $ 25,116 $ 24,373 $ 28,667 $ 27,682 $ 20,667 Net income available to common stockholders $ 24,112 $ 23,369 $ 27,663 $ 26,678 $ 19,663 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 741 $ 1,086 $ 921 $ 1,604 $ 1,745





At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) (2) : Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (3) 0.71 % 0.70 % 0.82 % 0.78 % 0.57 % Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.74 0.73 0.85 0.81 0.59 Return on average stockholders' equity (3) 5.68 5.61 6.65 6.41 4.75 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 8.16 8.10 9.61 9.33 6.93 Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 8.57 8.51 10.09 9.81 7.29 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.56 12.59 12.41 12.28 12.13 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (4) 9.10 9.08 8.92 8.80 8.64 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.68 8.64 8.49 8.38 8.21 Net interest rate spread 2.06 2.11 2.23 2.25 2.37 Net interest margin 2.67 2.71 2.81 2.82 2.91 Operating expenses to average assets 1.89 1.75 1.74 1.76 1.88 Efficiency ratio (5) 65.77 62.86 59.56 60.38 63.37 Loan-to-deposit ratio 99.10 100.30 98.90 97.70 96.10





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (3) 0.74 % 0.73 % Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.77 0.76 Return on average stockholders' equity (3) 5.98 6.03 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 8.62 8.85 Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 9.05 9.31 Net interest rate spread 2.13 2.61 Net interest margin 2.73 3.09 Operating expenses to average assets 1.79 1.88 Efficiency ratio (5) 62.71 62.15





At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $ 152,797 $ 150,519 $ 236,891 $ 335,769 $ 336,913 Nest Egg AUA/M 430,413 403,647 407,478 401,420 385,317 Total AUA/M 583,210 554,166 644,369 737,189 722,230 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per common share at end of period 29.02 28.67 28.32 27.96 27.56 Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4) 19.28 18.93 18.63 18.35 17.93 Common shares outstanding at end of period 58,397,094 58,481,418 58,812,498 59,447,684 59,421,498 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 Number of full-service customer facilities: 39 39 39 39 38 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 2,063,633 $ 2,058,711 $ 2,098,421 $ 1,863,136 $ 1,873,450 Loans receivable, net 9,958,794 10,012,491 10,088,771 10,089,161 10,040,522 Total interest-earning assets 12,232,672 12,203,776 12,350,384 12,349,140 12,384,797 Total goodwill and core deposit intangible 513,731 514,535 515,356 516,289 517,282 Total assets 13,438,696 13,441,218 13,556,720 13,593,107 13,637,213 Time deposits 2,339,370 2,337,458 2,414,063 2,596,706 2,867,921 Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 10,175,856 10,173,315 10,422,332 10,633,516 10,626,159 Total borrowings 1,333,245 1,325,372 1,214,219 1,016,722 1,095,173 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,874,358 9,872,522 10,001,968 9,910,739 9,880,134 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,634,743 1,626,165 1,634,583 1,739,499 1,841,198 Stockholders' equity 1,689,035 1,674,453 1,673,040 1,650,699 1,642,899 Tangible stockholders' equity (4) 1,175,304 1,159,918 1,157,684 1,134,410 1,125,617 Quarterly Yields and Costs Total securities 4.23 % 4.22 % 4.27 % 3.81 % 3.82 % Loans receivable, net 5.46 5.46 5.46 5.40 5.30 Total interest-earning assets 5.26 5.25 5.26 5.16 5.08 Time deposits 4.58 4.46 4.24 4.13 4.06 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.44 2.37 2.31 2.22 1.99 Total borrowed funds 5.07 5.19 5.14 5.13 5.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.20 3.14 3.03 2.91 2.71 Net interest spread 2.06 2.11 2.23 2.25 2.37 Net interest margin 2.67 2.71 2.81 2.82 2.91





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to“Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity (also referred to as“tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to“Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 24,112 $ 23,369 $ 27,663 $ 26,678 $ 19,663 (Less) add non-recurring and non-core items: Net gain on equity investments (1,420 ) (887 ) (1,923 ) (2,176 ) (1,452 ) Net gain on sale of trust business (1,438 ) - (1,162 ) - - FDIC special assessment - - 418 1,663 - Merger related expenses 1,669 - - - - Income tax expense on items 270 188 642 129 351 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 23,193 $ 22,670 $ 25,638 $ 26,294 $ 18,562 Income tax expense $ 7,464 $ 7,082 $ 10,637 $ 8,591 $ 6,459 Provision for credit losses 517 3,114 591 3,153 10,283 Less: income tax expense on non-core items 270 188 642 129 351 Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 30,904 $ 32,678 $ 36,224 $ 37,909 $ 34,953 Core earnings diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.32 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.54 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 7.85 7.86 8.91 9.20 6.54 Return on average tangible common equity 8.24 8.26 9.36 9.67 6.88 Efficiency ratio 66.00 63.47 61.05 60.02 64.29





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 75,144 $ 73,335 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Net (gain) loss on equity investments(1) (4,230 ) 1,300 Net loss on sale of investments(1) - 5,305 Net gain on sale of trust business (2,600 ) - FDIC special assessment 418 - Merger related expenses 1,669 22 Branch consolidation expense, net - 70 Income tax expense (benefit) on items 1,100 (1,608 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 71,501 $ 78,424 Income tax expense $ 25,183 $ 24,109 Provision for credit losses 4,222 14,525 Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items 1,100 (1,608 ) Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 99,806 $ 118,666 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 1.33 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 1.71 $ 2.01 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.71 % 0.78 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 8.20 9.46 Return on average tangible common equity 8.61 9.96 Efficiency ratio 63.49 60.79





(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.





September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Tangible Equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,694,508 $ 1,676,669 $ 1,665,837 $ 1,661,945 $ 1,637,604 Less: Goodwill 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 Core deposit intangible 7,056 7,859 8,669 9,513 10,489 Tangible stockholders' equity 1,181,306 1,162,664 1,151,022 1,146,286 1,120,969 Less: Preferred stock 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,527 Tangible common equity $ 1,125,779 $ 1,107,137 $ 1,095,495 $ 1,090,759 $ 1,065,442 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 13,488,483 $ 13,321,755 $ 13,418,978 $ 13,538,253 $ 13,498,183 Less: Goodwill 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 Core deposit intangible 7,056 7,859 8,669 9,513 10,489 Tangible assets $ 12,975,281 $ 12,807,750 $ 12,904,163 $ 13,022,594 $ 12,981,548 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 9.10 % 9.08 % 8.92 % 8.80 % 8.64 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.68 % 8.64 % 8.49 % 8.38 % 8.21 %



Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett

Chief Financial Officer

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507

Email: ...