Tempagenix Raises Awareness-And Offers Relief-For Women Experiencing The Symptoms Of Menopause

Don't Sweat Menopause

World Menopause Day on October 18

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With World Menopause Day approaching on October 18, Tempagenix, a WBENC-certified business, is taking the opportunity to participate and raise awareness about menopause and the support options available for improving and well being.

“There is a lot of shame and stigma around the world in regards to menopause-and aging in general-for women,” said Tempagenix co-founder April Pollock.“That shame or negative attitude too often prevents women from discussing what is happening with their bodies. Too many women stay silent instead of seeking the medical relief or care they could use to alleviate menopause symptoms.”

For many women, menopause commonly manifests as vasomotor symptoms, including unexpected sweating, flushing, intense sensation of warmth primarily involving the head and upper body, anxiety, and heart palpitations. Not only do these symptoms reduce the quality of life for millions of women around the world each year, they also can increase the risk for other life-threatening and life-altering medical issues, such as heart disease, depression, cognitive dysfunction, Alzheimer disease, sleep dysfunction, fatigue, and hip fractures.

Fortunately, there are a variety of treatment options available for women, including menopause hormone therapy (MHT), non-hormonal medications, over-the-counter treatments, and lifestyle changes, such as improving diet, regular exercise, and stopping smoking. A new option for menopause relief now also available to women is Tempagenix Temperature Regulating Performance Wear.

“Menopause is a normal and healthy part of a woman's life,” said Pollock.“That doesn't mean women shouldn't have the opportunity to meet it as comfortably as possible. That's why we developed our new Temperature Regulating Performance Wear with menopausal relief in mind.”

During a hot flash, skin temperature can increase by as much as six degrees. Tempagenix Temperature Regulating Performance Wear utilizes NASA-approved Outlast® technology that adapts to fluctuations in body temperature, mitigating symptoms associated with hot flashes and night sweats. The temperature-regulating technology embedded in the shirt actively absorbs, stores, and releases heat so menopausal women can stay in their comfort zone.

Plus, unlike moisture wicking technology that simply moves sweat away from the body which can leave fabric damp, uncomfortable, and rank, Tempagnix's proactive temperature-regulating material helps reduce sweating and chilling, providing maximum comfort.

“At the end of the day, I just hope more women are comfortable discussing menopause with their families, loved ones, and doctors. This is a natural part of life, so there's no shame in that,” said Pollock.“And, if we can help more women experience it as comfortably as possible, that'd be great. As we like to say at Tempagenix, 'Don't Sweat Menopause.'”

For more information about World Menopause Day 2024 and menopause resources, please visit . To learn more about Tempagenix and Temperature Regulating Performance Wear, please visit .

About Tempagenix:

Tempagenix is a WBENC-certified business founded by Shelly Heller and April Pollock to deliver high quality, sustainable, and effective temperature monitoring and regulating products to the consumer market. The company's flagship products, Temp-N-Toss® forehead thermometers and Temperature Regulating Performance Wear, utilize innovative technology and US-based manufacturing and are designed to be easy-to-use, reliable, and impactful for customers.

Temperature Regulating Performance Wear

