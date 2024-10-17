Siriuspoint Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the“Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its third quarter 2024 results after the close on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The Company will also hold a webcast, which can be accessed as a call, to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Friday, November 1, 2024.



The webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . The replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website immediately following the call.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. A replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13748683. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 15, 2024.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody's. For more information, please visit

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

...

+44 7718882011